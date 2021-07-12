Maud Fontenoy: "Responsible Games"

One month from today, the International Olympic Committee will vote to decide on the city which will host the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The verdict will be announced in Durban on 6 July. Today, we are giving ambassadors and sportsmen and women the opportunity to explain why they are supporting the French bid for an authentic Games, in the heart of the mountains, with the athletes and for the future.

Following the World Environment Day and on the eve of two very important days for the Maud Fontenoy Fondation, Annecy 2018 gives the floor to the French long-distance rower and yachtswoman who is deeply committed to protecting the environment…

"Economic development must not be detrimental to humankind, but nor must it be detrimental to nature and all her riches. Major sporting events must also respect these rules".

"The 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Annecy will be responsible Games, games which respect the environment and in particular the natural resources of the Haute-Savoie region. They will be a model for sustainable development and will leave behind a powerful ecological legacy for future generations".

"Annecy 2018 has put together an ambitious environmental plan, which is both coherent and feasible. It is encouraging that the organisers of such a major event are committed to respecting nature and to encouraging young people to appreciate their environment".

"It is for all these reasons that we will not give up the fight. During this symbolic week for nature and my foundation, I say: Come on Annecy 2018!"

The Maud Fontenoy Fondation focuses its attention on the general public and young people in particular. It receives support from the Ministries of Education and Ecology and sets up educational programmes for schools and the wider public to understand how "Saving the oceans means saving humankind". For more information, go to: www.maudfontenoyfondation.com.

On Tuesday 7 June at 8.35 pm, France 2 will broadcast a documentary entitled "Tahia, Cap sur les Caraïbes" (Tahia, Setting Sail for the Caribbean) in which we follow Maud sailing around the islands and meeting men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting nature. To celebrate World Ocean Day, on 8 June 2010 the foundation organised an award ceremony for a competition that was launched in all French middle schools as well as a charity gala event in Paris; the proceedings will be used to fund a new educational programme by the foundation.

Maud Fontenoy

Born 7th September 1977 in Meaux (Seine-et-Marne)

Maud was the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean (2003); she then rowed across the Pacific Ocean (2005). She was also the first woman to sail around the world against the currents - setting off from and arriving back in Réunion (2007).

She is also a member of the sponsoring committee of the French Coordination for the Decade of Culture and Peace and Non Violence, vice president of the ‘Conservatoire du littoral’ and UNESCO’s spokesperson on oceans. She is one of the "qualified personalities" to be appointed to the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council.

For more information, contact:media@annecy-2018.fr

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.