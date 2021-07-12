London Latest -- Olympic Tennis Rankings; Colombian Preps; Nigeria House; Coke Search

Tennis Secures Ranking Points for 2012

Men’s singles ranking points will be up for grabs at a fourth straight Summer Games thanks to a new agreement between the International Tennis Federation and ATP Tour.

"The support of the ATP in finalizing the agreement has ensured that as many of the top male players as possible are able to compete at the Olympic Tennis Event," ITF president Francesco Ricci Bitti said in a statement. "This is great news for the event and the players, and we are confident that next year’s tournament will surpass the success of Beijing."

Still unclear is exactly how much weight the 2012 Olympic tournament will carry. A maximum of 400 points were on offer in Beijing, but Wednesday’s announcement makes no mention of the quantity available in London.

Back in 2008, the sport’s four Grand Slams gave 1,000 points each to the winner, and a number of second-tier events awarded 500. Both amounts have since doubled.

The women’s singles event will also offer ranking points to Olympians. Those same rankings will determine the bulk of the draw for London 2012, with the remaining spots to be chosen by the ITF, IOC and national Olympic committees.

Singles, doubles and mixed doubles will all be played on grass at the historic the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, home to Wimbledon.

Colombia on Track for London

Colombia is still on track to send 100 Olympians to London, having qualified nearly the same amount of athletes who represented Colombia in Beijing.

A report from the Colombian Olympic Committee and the country’s sports institute released Wednesday says 57 Colombians have already qualified for the 2012 Games.

The sports with qualified Colombians are: athletics, cycling, football, judo, swimming, triathlon, and weightlifting.

Sixty four Colombians went to the 2008 Games, and two medals were won. The Beijing delegation is the country’s largest Olympic team to date.

Nigeria House

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has reportedly selected its hospitality house for the 2012 Olympics.

Media reports say the NOC will use Theatre Royal Stratford East, and some of the surrounding area in the borough of Newham.

Nigeria House will also reportedly be used to promote Nigeria’s film industry.

Newham is a center of Nigerian ex-pats in London.

Future Flame Search

Coca-Cola launched its search for young torchbearers, dubbed "Future Flames" with a performance from some of Britain’s biggest musical acts on Wednesday.

Dizzee Rascal, Eliza Doolittle and You Me At 6 headlined the performance.

The beverage giant established a website where nominees can be submitted.

"Every day young people do great things in their communities, going the extra mile and using their interests and passions for sport, music, dance and the environment, to make a difference to others" said James Quincey, President, Northwest Europe & Nordics, The Coca-Cola Company.

"The chance to carry the Olympic Flame during the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay is a once in a generation opportunity.

"I’m delighted that through our Future Flames campaign, Coca-Cola is able to recognize, reward and celebrate the young people who spread happiness and make Britain burn brighter."

Homepage photo from Getty Images.

Written by Ed Hula III.