IRB Junior World Championship 2011 Ready for Kick-Off

The IRB Junior World Championship 2011 kicks off in Italy on Friday, June 10 with event organisers expecting strong crowds across the three host venues.

The world’s premier Age Grade Rugby Championship has already captured the hearts and minds of people throughout the Veneto Region with fans turning out in force to welcome the teams across a programme of civic, city and Rugby events.

Despite unseasonably wet weather Treviso is expecting a capacity crowd for Italy’s opening Pool A match against reigning champions New Zealand and the Pool C clash between England and Ireland.

However, it is not just the home nation that is drawing crowds as the matches at Padova and Rovigo are also expected to be well attended with fans looking to see who will star to join the 96 players who have previously graduated from the Championship to play Test Rugby.

IRB Tournament Director Philippe Bourdarias said: "We are anticipating an outstanding Championship on and off the field. I am delighted with the way that the Italians have embraced a tournament that continues to grow in stature each year and I am sure that fans will be treated to superb Rugby from all of the participating teams."

For those from further afield, every try, tackle and pass from 16 matches will be available live in 142 territories through 19 broadcasters, while live streaming of 10 matches will be available in selected territories via www.irb.com/jwc.

The IRB has launched its IRB Junior World Championship 2011 Rugby News Service. Available at the official website www.irb.com/jwc will be match reports, statistics, rights-free photos, video, audio and quotes will be available for members of the media.

Round One fixtures

Treviso

England v Ireland (Pool C) 18:10

Italy v New Zealand (Pool A) 20:10

Padova

Argentina v Wales (Pool A) 18:10

South Africa v Scotland (Pool C) 20:10

Rovigo

Australia v Tonga (Pool B) 18:10

France v Fiji (Pool B) 20:10

