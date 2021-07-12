HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

IRB Junior World Championship 2011 Ready for Kick-Off

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

The IRB Junior World Championship 2011 kicks off in Italy on Friday, June 10 with event organisers expecting strong crowds across the three host venues.

The world’s premier Age Grade Rugby Championship has already captured the hearts and minds of people throughout the Veneto Region with fans turning out in force to welcome the teams across a programme of civic, city and Rugby events.

Despite unseasonably wet weather Treviso is expecting a capacity crowd for Italy’s opening Pool A match against reigning champions New Zealand and the Pool C clash between England and Ireland.

However, it is not just the home nation that is drawing crowds as the matches at Padova and Rovigo are also expected to be well attended with fans looking to see who will star to join the 96 players who have previously graduated from the Championship to play Test Rugby.

IRB Tournament Director Philippe Bourdarias said: "We are anticipating an outstanding Championship on and off the field. I am delighted with the way that the Italians have embraced a tournament that continues to grow in stature each year and I am sure that fans will be treated to superb Rugby from all of the participating teams."

For those from further afield, every try, tackle and pass from 16 matches will be available live in 142 territories through 19 broadcasters, while live streaming of 10 matches will be available in selected territories via www.irb.com/jwc.

The IRB has launched its IRB Junior World Championship 2011 Rugby News Service. Available at the official website www.irb.com/jwc will be match reports, statistics, rights-free photos, video, audio and quotes will be available for members of the media.

Round One fixtures

Treviso

England v Ireland (Pool C) 18:10

Italy v New Zealand (Pool A) 20:10

Padova

Argentina v Wales (Pool A) 18:10

South Africa v Scotland (Pool C) 20:10

Rovigo

Australia v Tonga (Pool B) 18:10

France v Fiji (Pool B) 20:10

For more information, contact: dominic.rumbles@irb.com.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Cómo hacer casas a través del sistema de encastrado en el que se usan “ladrillos” de madera

Pasó 18 años prófugo por un homicidio y en 2018 intentó asesinar a un vecino: la violenta historia del hombre detenido cuando fue a vacunarse

Pipas de metanfetamina: qué hay detrás del alarmante hallazgo en una cueva del rey de las fiestas clandestinas de la comunidad china

Aprueban túneles para carros Tesla en La Florida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

Cablebus en fotos: CDMX inaugura el teleférico más grande de América Latina

TELESHOW

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

El pasado mediático de una participante de La Voz: ya había ganado un concurso televisivo de canto

La mamá de Lionel Messi reveló la extraña cábala que cumplió la familia para ver la final de la Copa América

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam