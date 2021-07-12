Hiroshima Withdraws; Athletes Climb Iconic French Mountain; Support for PyeongChang

Hiroshima Formally Withdraws

Tokyo is now likely to be the Japanese bid city for the 2020 Olympics.

Hiroshima formally ended its 2020 bid Monday, Tokyo’s only rival.

While the bid committee was dissolved in May, the city’s mayor alerted the Japanese Olympic Committee to its decision.

Kazumi Matsui told the JOC "The city is still continuing to repay loans from 1994" according to the BBC.

The JOC will have to approve a bid and it is assumed that if Annecy, France or Munich wins the 2018 Games, Japan will bid for 2020. Japan would pass due to geopolitical concerns if PyeongChang, Korea won the rights to host the 2018 Olympics.

Rome is the only declared candidate, though others from around the world are expected to launch bids.

Gangneung Support for PyeongChang

Gangneung, the coastal host city for PyeongChang 2018 promoted the bid at a thousand-year old folk festival.

The celebration was the Dano Festival, which is a holiday recognized by UNESCO as a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity".

Opening the festival on June 4, Gangneung festival-goers joined the Yeongsin Parade "specially wishing for the success of the PyeongChang 2018 bid", according to a statement.

The festival took place June 4 – 11.

Yang Ho Cho, PyeongChang 2018 Chairman and CEO, said: "Once again, the people of Gangneung showed their passion for the PyeongChang 2018 bid by showing their support at this important festival."

He added "It would be a great pleasure and honor for us to have the opportunity to share both our cultural riches and the dynamic attractions of modern Korea, as well as the Korean enthusiasm for winter sports, with the Olympic Family and visitors from around the world in 2018."

French Athletes, Annecy Bid Leaders to Climb Mont Blanc

Showing its support for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games 2018 in Annecy, the French railway company SNCF will send a group of athletes to climb Mont Blanc on June 18-19.

Theexpedition up the highest mountain in Western Europe is part of an effort to showcase the region near Annecy and comes weeks before the host city is announced.

Snowboarders Paul-Henri de Le Rue, Xavier de Le Rue, Sylvain Dufour and cyclist Cathy Moncassin-Prime, who are supported by SNCF, will join Annecy 2018 CEO Charles Beigbeder and the Mayor of Annecy, Jean-Luc Rigaut for the climb.

Beigbeder and Rigaut will make a final presentation for the games in Annecy in Durban, South Africa on June 28. The IOC will announce the host city on July 6.

After two days of high altitude preparation, the group will be lead by guides from the French Skiing and Mountaineering School and guides from Chamonix and Saint-Gervais up the mountain.

Once the group reaches the peak, they will unfurl an Annecy 2018 banner. The team will then trek down the mountain, with the exception of three SNCF athletes who will snowboard down.

Written by Ed Hula III and Ann Cantrell.