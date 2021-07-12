Golden Opportunities: Business Never Stops

The featured opportunity this week is Rio 2016 search for a Senior Analyst Recruiting. Dates for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Sports Conference have changed. The Sports & Events Tourism Exchange Conference will be held in Cape Town.

Featured:

Rio 2016

Senior Analyst Recruiting

Closing: July 8, 2011

Rio 2016 seeks a Senior Analyst for recruiting. The Senior Analyst for recruiting will defend internal and external interests of Rio 2016, providing legal advice to all functional areas and external entities in order to protect the interests and give legal certainty to the acts and decisions of Rio 2016.

Conference

Sports & Events Tourism Exchange

Date: July 27-29, 2011

Cape Town will host the Sports & Events Tourism Exchange July 27 through July 29. With the past tourism focus having been on the Leisure and Business sectors, the introduction of the Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) Exhibition and Conference is an integral part of promoting the new "sports" trend within the industry. SETE will provide the platform to: pursue bidding opportunities to host major international events, promote home-grown events and promote the provinces and what facilities and services they have to offer.

SportAccord

Office Manager

Closing: Open Until Filled

SportAccord needs an Office Manager for its Lausanne, Switzerland office. The Office Manager will support the Director General and President of SportAccord in all organizational and administrative matters and will also be in charge of the office management with the help of an office administrator/receptionist.

Conferences:

2011 Asia-Pacific Sports Conference

Date: September 27-28, 2011 Originally: July 12-13, 2011

The Singapore Sports Council and Informa Sports Group will jointly present the inaugural 2011 Asia-Pacific Sports Conference Sept. 27-28, 2011 in Singapore. The conference will focus on hosting sports events in Asia. The Asia-Pacific Sports Conference 2011 will provide an industry gathering for senior members of local organizing committees, sports federations, government representatives, host cities, agencies and suppliers to sports events to network, debate and discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the Asian sports market. Note: Dates have changed from July 12-13, 2011

2011 World Cricket Business Forum

Date: September 13-14, 2011

The first-ever World Cricket Business Forum will be held September 13-14, 2011 in London. The conference, endorsed by the International Cricket Council and presented by Informa Sports Group, will reflect on the future of the sport in established and emerging markets.

SPORTELMonaco 2011

Date: October 10-13, 2011

SPORTELMonaco, the International Sports Television and New Media will take place from 10 to 13 October 2011 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The Convention showcases various sporting demonstrations alongside professional conferences on issues faced in the sports content, television, new media and sporting industries.

Future Sponsorship 2011

Date: November 22-23, 2011

Future Sponsorship 2011 will be held Nov. 22-23, 2011 in Amsterdam. Future Sponsorship is an established event and is known as the leading European sponsorship conference for rights holders, brands and agencies in the sport, media and entertainment sponsorship industries.

Tender Opportunities:

Innsbruck 2012

Tender Opportunities

Closing: TBA

Innsbruck 2012 calls for a winter sports clothing supplier with option to sponsor.

Olympic Park Delivery Authority

Tender Opportunities

Closing: TBA

The Olympic Delivery Authority seeks contractors to transform Olympic Park after the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Contractors will deliver the agreed plans to transform the parklands, infrastructure and those venues not covered by existing contracts for their long term use after the Games.

London 2012

Tender Opportunities

Closing: TBA

CompeteFor is the chosen website of London 2012 for the publication of Games-related contract opportunities. Once registered with CompeteFor, businesses will automatically receive news of future tender opportunities from tiertwo suppliers or below. Click Here for future procurement opportunities.

Sochi 2014

Tender Opportunities

Closing: TBA

SC Olimpstroy is engaged in the construction of Olympic venues and infrastructure. The main focus of the SC "Olimpstroy" is the management of engineering, surveying, design, construction, reconstruction and preparing Sochi 2014 venues for competition.

Visit London

Tender Opportunities

Closing: TBA

Transport for London is the site for electronic tendering for London tourism agency, Visit London.

Bidding Opportunities:

Peace and Sport

Peace and Sport International Forum 2014 / 2016

Closing: December 1, 2011 / December 1, 2013

Peace and Sport, an international initiative placed under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, is inviting interested cities to bid to host the 8th and 10th Peace and Sport International Forum, scheduled respectively for December 2014 and December 2016. Contact Nicolas Petit, International Forum Manager: np@peace-sport.org for information and details of the bidding process.

Opportunities from Lausanne, Switzerland:

View the IOC Job Opportunities page to search volunteer and full-time positions.

Accommodations:

London 2012 Opportunities:

Volunteers

Closing: Open until filled

London 2012 and McDonald's are looking for nearly 70,000 volunteers for the 2012 Games. Volunteers will carry out a range of essential tasks, from spectator services to language services and medical care.

View the London 2012 Job Opportunities page to search volunteer and full-time positions.

Sochi 2014 Opportunities:

View the Sochi 2014 Job Opportunities page to search volunteer and full-time positions.

Rio de Janeiro 2016 Opportunities:

Additional Opportunities:

Ludus Tours

Management Operations Intern

Closing: Open until filled

The ideal intern should be interested in pursuing a career in sports, tourism & hospitality or general management operations, or ideally a blend of the all of these. This position will specifically shadow the Director, Operations & Strategy as well as the Managing Director (as needed) and serve as "right arm" by preparing for meetings, attending meetings, supporting department initiatives and correspondence, budget management, personnel management, etc. Ludus Tours’ Director, Operations & Strategy has over 15 years of experience in sports management & operations, and will devote considerable energy to transferring this knowledge to the intern. Submit a short summary of your goals, why you are interested in this position and note any experience in the sports or hospitality/tourism industry. This should be no more than 1 page. Email to Brian Melekian, brian@ludustours.com.

Singapore Sports Council

Senior Sports Psychologist/Sports Psychologist

Closing: Open until filled

The Singapore Sports Council needs a Senior Sports Psychologist. TheSenior Sports Psychologist will promote and educate the integration ofsport psychology into sporting programs for Singapore athletes andcoaches, conduct sport psychology services for identified sports fromyouth squads through to Olympic level representatives, and assistathletes to maximize their performance potential and facilitate thecoaches in improving the competitiveness of the athletes and teams inthe international sporting environment.

Right to Play

Vice President of Fundraising

Closing: Open Until Filled

Right to Play in Toronto, Canada seeks a Vice President of Fundraising.The Vice President of Fundraising will develop and lead the overallstrategic direction for global fundraising, communication andsustainable funding initiatives for the organization.

Innsbruck 2012

Volunteers

Closing: Open until filled

Innsbruck 2012 is looking for volunteers for the first Winter Youth Olympic Games. We are trying to create a good framework so you will be able to turn these Games to your Games: High quality apparel for you to wear when working and to keep, free meals during your shifts, free usage of regional public transport, a letter of reference, unique Olympic experience and emotions. To qualify, must want to work at the first Winter Youth Olympic Games, be at least 18 years old on January 1st 2012, speak German fluently, be vacant from 10th to 24th of January 2012, be flexible and like to work in a team.

World Flying Disc Federation

Executive Director

Closing: open until filled

The World Flying Disc Federation is looking for an Executive Director. The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF), the international governing body for flying disc sports, seeks a high-energy, self-starting, senior level manager to become WFDF’s first full-time Executive Director and to guide and support the work of the WFDF Board, committees and members on both an operational and strategic level.

