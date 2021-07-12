HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Gangneung shows its support for PyeongChang 2018 at the local Dano Festival

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA, 13 June 2011: Gangneung, the coastal host city of the PyeongChang 2018 bid celebrated a thousand-year old folk festival and reaffirmed its committed support to PyeongChang’s bid for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Gangneung Danoje (Dano Festival), designated by UNESCO as one of the world’s "Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity," is a Korean traditional holiday that falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. This year, more than 130,000 visitors, from Korea and abroad, visited Gangneung for the eight-day festival, which took place from June 4 to June 11 at various sites in the city.

The Dano Festival worships the sky deity in celebration of the end of the sowing season and this year’s theme was communication and harmony. Opening the festival on June 4, Gangneung citizens and visitors joined the Yeongsin Parade which passed through the city centre, specially wishing for the success of the PyeongChang 2018 bid.

As Korea’s oldest celebrated folk festival, the Dano Festival is well known for its folk play programs for visitors and range of entertaining cultural arts performances. International performance teams, including China’s Sichuan Opera, Mongol’s Mongolian Melody, and Japan’s Gamigaki Sagat ritualistic dance, were also invited to perform. In addition, Ssireyum competition (Korean wrestling) and many games were open for tourist participation.

Yang Ho Cho, PyeongChang 2018 Chairman and CEO, said: "Once again, the people of Gangneung showed their passion for the PyeongChang 2018 bid by showing their support at this important festival. Gangwon Province is full of Korean cultural tradition. It would be a great pleasure and honour for us to have the opportunity to share both our cultural riches and the dynamic attractions of modern Korea, as well as the Korean enthusiasm for winter sports, with the Olympic Family and visitors from around the world in 2018."

For more information, contact: sjasani@verocom.co.uk

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

