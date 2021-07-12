Festivals for Munich, Annecy, Yu Na Kim to Africa

Munich Stages Winter Games Festival

An estimated 25,000 turned out Saturday for what was billed as a celebration of winter sports in Bavaria, an event meant to demonstrate public support of the Munich bid for 2018.

The day-long event was held at Allianz Arena and included sports demonstrations, music and appearances by the bid’s 40 sports ambassadors.

"Today we demonstrated what we can achieve here in Germany. The corporate world, every level of government and the sports community are all working hand in hand to realize our vision of a Festival of Friendship in 2018," says Munich 2018 CEO Bernhard Schwank in a press release.

The eight-hour event at the Allianz Arena was broadcast throughout Germany.

Munich bid leaders are also trumpeting last week’s decisions by FIS to stage eight events on the alpine World Cup calendar at venues proposed for the bid.

Annecy Film Fest

Nearly 2500 industry exectutives turned out in Annecy for the annual Annecy Animated International Film Festival. It’s the 51st year for the festival, the largest showcase and marketplace for the film genre.

Running from June 6 to 11, films were shown at an open air cinema alongside LakeAnnecy. The venue is the same one proposed for ceremonies in the 2018 Olympic bid.

"The Rabbi’s Cat", a film set in Algiers 80 years ago, was the festival winner in the feature category. The film details the musings of a cat in the household of a Sephardic rabbi. "Despicable Me", a worldwide cinema hit of the past year, was the 2010 winner.

Annecy bid organizers say the festival is an example of the hospitality Annecy canoffer international events, such as the Olympics.

Korean Figure Skater Off to Africa

Gold medalist Yu Na Kim will be a part of the delegation from PyeongChang that will travel to Togo at the end of the month for the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

Kim, 21, made her first in-person appearance for the bid last month at the briefing for IOC members held in Lausanne.

All three 2018 bids are expected to make presentations to the ANOCA assembly on June 28. It’s the last chance for the bids to present to a continental association before the IOC vote July 6.

Kim and her colleagues from Korea will head from Togo to Durban, site of the IOC Session where the vote will be taken.

Written by Ed Hula.