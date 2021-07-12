Durban Bid Committee on track for 2022

The Commonwealth Games Federation’s Evaluation Commission began its first working day with the Durban Commonwealth Games Bid Committee.

The five-strong commission, chaired by CGF Honorary Secretary Louise Martin CBE, will evaluate and advise on their plans to host the first Commonwealth Games on African soil, before Durban’s bid is voted on by all 71 nations and territories of the Commonwealth Games Federation membership at their General Assembly on 2 September 2015.

The four-day visit will focus on analyzing and learning more about the technical aspects of the bid, meeting the Government and City partners who will be essential to the successful delivery of the Games and visiting numerous competition and noncompetition venues and facilities. The Evaluation Commission will then prepare a Bid Evaluation Report, for presentation to the CGF membership no later than one month before the General Assembly, to help inform the membership’s vote.

In her opening remarks, Louise Martin said that the Commission was in Durban to work and support Durban’s Bid Committee.

"Our intention is to work with you and support you, to evaluate the current developments and help optimize them in partnership and in preparation for their endorsement by the CGF General Assembly in September ", said Martin.

She added that the Commission intends this week "to be the beginning of a candid, collaborative and constructive partnership".

Gideon Sam, President of SASCOC, said: "We want to show the rest of the world that even the cities of South Africa can stand side by side with the great cities of the world. We will see this as an African dream and the coming together of Africa."

Chairman of the Durban Bid Committee, Mark Alexander said the visit by the Commission allows Durban to demonstrate that it is ready to host the Games in 2022.

"During the next four days we will be working with the Evaluation Commission to clarify and strengthen the City’s bid. We are expecting robust discussion and debate from the Evaluation Commission, but we are confident that our bid is well-grounded, sustainable and will stand up to the most vigorous scrutiny", said Mr Alexander.

The Evaluation Commission will also visit some of the venues that will be hosting the different sports and a tour of the world class Moses Mabhida stadium.

