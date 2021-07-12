Denmark is the European Champion!

The Danes were able to defend the title as European Mixed Team Champions at home, in Copenhagen. The team beat Germany 3-0 in the final of the tournament.

After hearing the national anthems, Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen were the first two Danes that Badminton Europe’s mascot ‘Smashy’ was welcoming on court in Frederiksberg Hallerne on Sunday.

The top pair had to face Isabel Herttrich and Mark Lamsfuss from Germany, currently world-ranked number 18, in the final of the European Mixed Team Championships. After two games, the Danes took the lead for the team.

- We are very happy with our performance on court today. We could feel the crowd behind us, Christinna Pedersen said after match.

The following Men’s Singles match between Anders Antonsen and the current German national champion, Max Weisskirchen, ended with the second victory for Denmark.

- Anders was much faster today, he was the better man, Weisskirchen said.

After losing the second match to the Danes that had the support from the home crowd, the pressure was on Yvonne Li.

The Women’s Singles player from Germany had to win against Line Kjaersfeldt in order to come back. But after 36 minutes, Li had to accept a defeat against her strong Danish opponent.

With this success, Denmark was able to defend the title as European Mixed Team Champion from 2017.

- I am very happy. We were the favourite to win, but we did a really good job this week, winning confidently. I am proud of the team, Kjaersfeldt said.

25 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only