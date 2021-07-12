HomeNewsEspañol
Component Changes Made to Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

Dow Jones Indexes, a leading global index provider, today announced the results of the regular quarterly review of the Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index.

G4S PLC (United Kingdom, Industrial Goods & Services, GFS.LN), OSI Systems Inc. (United States, Industrial Goods & Services, OSIS) and Rio Tinto PLC (United Kingdom, Basic Resources, RIO.LN) will be added to the Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index.

G4S PLC, OSI Systems Inc. and Rio Tinto PLC and are being added because the companies are new official suppliers of the London 2012 Olympic Summer Games.

No components will be deleted from the Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index as a result of this review.

The changes in the Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index will increase the number of components to 37 from 34. As of June 8, 2011, the float market capitalization of the reconstituted Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index increased to US$1,486.6 billion from US$1,378.8 billion.

The changes in the Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index will be effective after the close of trading on Friday, June 17, 2011.

The Dow Jones Summer/Winter Games Index measures the performance of all publicly traded securities of companies that are official partners, sponsors or suppliers of the London 2012 Olympic Summer Games. The index is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December.

For more information, visit:www.djindexes.com

