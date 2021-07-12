HomeNewsEspañol
bwin.party and FIBA Extend Agreement Until 2014

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

bwin.party digital entertainment, the world's largest listed online gaming company, and FIBA, the world governing body for basketball, have extended their marketing and media rights agreement of FIBA events for the bwin sports betting brand until 2014.

The rights include EuroBasket 2011, the 2012 Olympic qualifying tournaments, EuroBasket 2013 and the 2014 FIBA World Championships for both men and women.

Norbert Teufelberger, Co-CEO of bwin.party digital entertainment, said: "The promotion of sports has always been an essential component of the bwin sports brand philosophy. Basketball, along with football and motorcycle racing, is one of the three pillars of our sport sponsorship strategy."

Patrick Baumann, FIBA Secretary General and International Olympic Committee member, commented: "We are very happy to announce that bwin.party will continue to be a global partner of FIBA until 2014. This extension of the rights agreement proves that basketball offers a positive and growing platform for its sponsors. At the same time, bwin.party is a key ally in our efforts to fight illegal betting and to achieve a working relationship with the gaming industry."

Live streaming in more than 30 countries

For bwin's sports betting customers, the extension of the FIBA sponsoring comes with live streaming rights for the respective FIBA tournaments in more than 30 European countries. Active bwin sports betting customers can watch all matches for free. The bwin live streaming portfolio can be viewed at www.bwin.com/video.

