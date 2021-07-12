HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Birmingham Leader Maps Out Road to 2021 World Games -- ATRadio

(ATR)&nbsp;Scott Myers, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame&nbsp;executive director, says&nbsp;Birmingham 2021 is ahead of the curve.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR)Scott Myers, executive director of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, tells Around the Rings that Birmingham is excited about the road ahead to the 2021 World Games.

Fresh off his trip to Sochi and the 2015 SportAccord Convention World Sport & Business Summit, Myers says Birmingham is ready to put its best foot forward at the Games.

"We're ahead of the curve," Myers tells ATR.He also says Birmingham 2021 plans to have a strong presence at the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

"What's good for them and the building of the games is obviously good for us down the road."

During the SportAccord Convention last week, the International World Games Association held its annual general meeting.Kit McConnell, IOC sports director, spoke during the AGM and underlined the crucial relationship between the World Games and the IOC.

"We're excited about the opportunity for the IWGA and the IOC to work closer together," Myers says.

"It's good for host cities including Wroclaw, Poland and Birmingham and the future of these types of Games.

"I think it's a great bonus for both the IWGA and the IOC."

For general comments or questions,click here.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics isAroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

