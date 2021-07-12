Basketball Arena Finished; Handball Test; Hospitality Roundup

Construction Complete on 2012 Basketball Arena

London Olympic Park is taking shape with four venues now built more than a year before the Games.

The Olympic Delivery Authority announced Thursday that its work on the Basketball Arena is done. The venue will now be handed over to LOCOG for overlay before its test event, the first for an Olympic Park facility.

The national teams of Great Britain, Australia, China, Croatia, France and Serbia will square off from Aug. 16 to 21 in the London International Basketball Invitational.

The temporary arena, one of the largest ever for an Olympics, will host basketball prelims and women’s quarterfinals during the Games as well as men’s quarterfinals, all semifinals and all medal matches for handball. Wheelchair basketball and rugby will be staged there during the Paralympics.

The building will be dismantled after competition to be reused elsewhere.

Early Test for Handball Arena

London Olympic Park’s recently completed Handball Arena is already delivering in legacy mode.

The same schoolchildren who will use the venue after the Games were allowed Thursday to hit the court alongside members of Great Britain’s national team.

"Seeing it being used by the British athletes that will compete here in London 2012 and the schoolchildren that will make the most of the arena after the Games really brings it to life," Olympic Delivery Authority CEO Dennis Hone said in a statement.

The arena will host men’s and women’s handball prelims during the Games as well as the fencing portion of modern pentathlon. Goalball will be staged there during the Paralympics.

In legacy mode, the venue will accommodate a range of indoor sports due to its retractable lower tier of seating.

Romania NOC Selects House

Around the Rings has learned that the Romanian Olympic Committee will have its Olympic House at 30 Pavilion Road.

The deal was reached with the Concerto Group, an event planning firm based in London.

Searcy’s at 30 Pavilion Road is located in a prime piece of real estate. Concerto says the venue is "a stone throw away from the International Olympic Committee Hotel".

Ioan Dobrescu, Secretary General of the Romanian NOC said "30 Pavilion Road is everything that we were looking for from a venue in London and we are very much looking forward to welcoming our guests to this spectacular venue -- the base for our country during the London 2012 Games."

Belgian House

The Belgian Olympic Committee also selected its hospitality venue for the Games, going with Inner Temple.

According the U.K.’s Event Magazine, the deal was reached Tuesday.

In addition to Inner Temple, the NOC will use the Apex Temple Court Hotel.

Event Magazine claims planners are estimating 11,000 guests will be feted during the Games.

The magazine also reports on a survey conducted by Unique Venues of London. The study found UPS will use 195 Piccadilly as a hospitality house during the Games, and LOCOG will stage events at the National Maritime Museum.

BBC Taps Olympic Graphic Providers

A pair of media companies will partner to provide TV graphics for BBC’s coverage of the London 2012.

Based in Italy but with offices in Wimbledon, deltatre will be joined by Mammoth, whose graphic operators also worked on the Beijing Olympics.

"There are many technological, operational and creative considerations involved with developing television graphics for live sport, particularly for an event with the magnitude and complexity of the Olympic Games," deltatre head of video Jim Irving said Thursday in a statement.

"We want to help make this event the most compelling and interactive live sports event to date and we are ready for the challenge."

Looking Ahead

TOP Sponsor Samsung will activate its sponsorship of the Games on June 13 at a special event with David Beckham. ATR will be on the scene with full coverage.

Written by Matthew Grayson.