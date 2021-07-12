Baku 2015 holds successful BMX sport test at new Velopark

Baku 2015 European Games held a sport test at the BMX Velopark this past weekend, following on from the success of the final Baku Prepares competition events in Wrestling and Boxing held earlier this month.

The sport test took place in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Cycling Federation, which provided logistical and transport support, and featured the participation of Baku 2015 Official Supporter Red Bull.

The BMX Velopark is a permanent venue built specially for the Baku 2015 European Games, which will remain as part of the Games legacy for the country and the National Cycling Federation for years to come. Located close to Baku city centre, the venue forms part of the Western Venues cluster, and will host 1,000 spectators during the Games.

Mr Pierce O’Callaghan, Baku 2015 Director of Sport, said: "This sport test was very useful in finalising our preparations. Unlike the Olympic Games, where a large number of full-scale test events are obligatory, we have the flexibility to test our readiness through a series of smaller sport tests, complementing the six major test events we have already held.

"This has allowed us to focus our attention on the aspects of competitions that we felt need testing on a sport-by-sport basis, and to do so in the most resource-effective manner. This is the beauty of being the first ever European Games – as organisers, we are free to innovate as we see fit. I believe we have found the right balance for our preparations, and have developed a sustainable model for future host cities."

The BMX Cycling competition at Baku 2015 will see 32 men and 16 women take to the outdoor track at the BMX Velopark. The men’s and women’s final runs will both take place on 28 June, offering important ranking points for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only