Monday July 12, 2021
Bach: Sydney Still Benchmark for Olympic Legacy -- On the Scene

(ATR) The IOC president was impressed by a visit to the site of the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR) The IOC president says Sydney’s legacy is the "benchmark for all Olympic organizers" on a visit to the 2000 Games hub.

Labeled by then-IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch as "the best Games ever," Sydney is maintaining its strong reputation 15 years on.

En route to the Oceania National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Fiji, Bach stopped first in Australia where he spent part of Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Canberra.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott and federal sports minister Sussan Ley hosted Bach along with Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates.

Discussions took place about a potential joint 2028 Olympic bid from Brisbane and the Gold Coast before Bach and Coates headed to Sydney to visit the 2000 Olympic Park.

With the ongoing legacy of an Olympic Games more important than ever under in the revamped bidding process that form part of the IOC’s Agenda 2020 reforms, Sydney is living proof of a successful model. Some 13 million people a year visit the park, driving an annual revenue of $4 million.

Met by former IOC member and eight-time Olympic swimming medalist Susie O’Neill and former Olympics minister Michael Knight, Bach inspected the stadium which hosted the 2000 opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics and football competition.

The now 80,000-seat venue is used for domestic and international rugby league, rugby union and football, as well as major concerts and entertainment.

Walking onto the grass, Bach pointed to the seat he occupied at the most iconic moment of the Sydney Games, Cathy Freeman’s gold medal run in the women’s 400m, as the video of her race played on the big screen.

"That is one of those iconic moments that you can look back on and you know exactly where you were when it happened," Bach said.

"The video today still gives you goose bumps. When you remember the roar in the stadium, and you remember the tension and how this tension exploded into joy when she crossed the finish line. This was the most glorious moment in Australian sport and one of the most glorious moments in the Olympics in all."

He then signed the stadium’s honor board and paid his respects to the victims of the 1972 Munich massacre, at a permanent memorial outside the stadium.

"This showed the extremes of what the Olympic Games can mean and signify," Bach said. "You have this most glorious moment and a couple of minutes you have the most horrible moment in Olympic history. And this also shows the significance of the Olympic Games, not only for sport but for society."

He was guided to the Juan Antonio Samaranch memorial plaque, unveiled in 2010 by Samaranch’s daughter Maria Theresa, which is situated at the permanent site of the Olympic cauldron. The cauldron was lit, speeches were made and a special display was put on by some of Australia’s brightest young fencers.

"I had the opportunity to meet young fencers who are enthusiastic about their sport, who are looking forward to Tokyo 2020," Bach said.

"We had everything today – we had the past of the 2000 Games, the present with the unique legacy of the Games, and the future with the talk of a 2028 bid and the young fencers looking to Tokyo," the IOC chief added.

On Thursday, Bach will meet with the mayors of South-East Queensland to discuss the possible Queensland bid for the 2028 Games. In comments on Wednesday, Bach encouraged a bid. The AOC is announced last week that it was

backing the plan.

Reported from Sydney by Alice Wheeler

