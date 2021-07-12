2018 By the Book: Workforce

Annecy proposes the largest workforce budget. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the workforce of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

2010: $262,394,000 (USD) / 14.2 percent of OCOG budget

2018: $297,381,000 (USD) / 13.9 percent of OCOG budget

Munich

2010: $140,378,000 (USD) / 9 percent of OCOG budget

2018: $165,532,000 (USD) / 9 percent of OCOG budget

PyeongChang

2010: $189,300,000 (USD) / 12.4 percent of OCOG budget

2018: $236,100,000 (USD) / 12.4 percent of OCOG budget

