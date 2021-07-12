2018 By the Book: IOC Hotel

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 12: Fireworks explode over the BC Place Stadium and the Vancouver city skyline during the Opening Ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

All 2018 bid cities propose two IOC hotels. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the IOC hotels proposed by Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

• L’Imperial Palace / Albigny-Petit Port

• 99 rooms / 200 rooms

• Rates: Single- $563, Double - $667, Suite- $1516 (USD 2018)

Munich

• Westin Grand Munich / Sheraton Munich Arabella Park

• 984 rooms

• Rates: Single- $592, Double - $628, Suite- $2257 (USD 2018)

PyeongChang

• Intercontinental Hotel / Holiday Inn

• 238 rooms / 214 rooms

• Rates: Single- $380, Double- $450, Suite- $780-$2,460 (USD)

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

To subscribe to Around the Rings Click Here

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

For general comments or questions, click here