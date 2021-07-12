HomeNewsEspañol
2018 By the Book: Anti-Doping

PyeongChang plans to build a permanent anti-doping laboratory, while Annecy and Munich both plan temporary laboratories for the 2018 Winter Olympics. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the anti-doping plans of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

BRAUNSCHWEIG, GERMANY - JULY 25: Rainer Koch (C), Vice President of the German Football Association (DFB), and two anti-doping inspectors, so-called chaperones, stand next to the pitch during the 3. Liga match between Eintracht Braunschweig and VfL Osnabrueck at the Eintracht Stadium on July 25, 2009 in Braunschweig, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Annecy

• French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) operates a WADA-accredited laboratory.

• The Analyses Department is located in Chatenay-Malabry and meets both WADA quality and capacity criteria.

• A temporary accredited laboratory will be created close to Annecy in La Roche-sur-Foron, which is 31 km away.

Munich

• Two fully operational, WADA-certified doping control laboratories operating in Germany

• The WADA-accredited laboratories are located Cologne and Kreischa.

• Plans to open a temporary doping control laboratory in the Department of Sports Science at the Technical University of Munich. (TUM)

PyeongChang

• The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Doping Control Center in Seoul is a WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratory.

• POCOG will establish the PyeongChang DCC in the Coastal Cluster.

• The PyeongChang DCC will continue to operate as doping test centers after the close of the Winter Games, for use in future winter sporting events.

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

