2012 Olympic Torch Unveiled in London

<<enter caption here>> at St Pancras Station on June 8, 2011 in London, England.

(ATR) The London Olympics now have a torch.

LOCOG unveiled a torch prototype Tuesday at St. Pancras International against the backdrop of the Olympic Rings hanging from the roof of the station.

The torch was unveiled by London 2012 Chairman Seb Coe and the designers of the torch, Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, along with Olympians Denise Williams and Jonathan Edwards.

Edwards was full of praise for the design saying: "it’s great, today is the first time that I’ve seen a prototype for real and it looks a hundred times better than it did on a piece paper.

"The torch relay is one of the most iconic moments of any Games, when it starts its journey at Land’s End the eyes of the world will be watching it and I think it is something we can be very proud of."

Edwards, who won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics, spoke highly of the design of the gold torch commenting on its sleek and nimble shape. "It’s very light which is great because we’re going to have people as young as twelve carrying it. I feel it’s very successful it’s something as a country we can be very proud of."

Final testing of the torch's internal mechanisms must still be completed, which meant Tuesday's unveiling showcased it's design elements.

Coe also praised the design as "different" and said that it was fitting that the two designers were from Shoreditch in East London, the region which will be the home of the Olympics in London next year.

Coe also spoke about those who would carry the torch saying "members of the public right across the UK are busy nominating inspiring people to be torchbearers and I am thrilled we have a beautifully-designed, engineered and crafted torch for them to carry.

"Integral to the design are the 8,000 circles, a lasting representation ofthe torchbearer stories of personal achievement or contribution to their local community that will be showcased with every step of the relay." He said holding a prototype of the torch aloft.

Not all things-torch related are rosy, however. Some environmental groups are upset that LOCOG did not follow through with a 2007 pledge to use a low-carbon flame for the torch, which would have lessened the environmental impact.

"We respect the need to make sure that any solution must be 100% safeand reliable, but we are disappointed that LOCOG and their partner EDFEnergy have failed in their objective to deliver a low-carbon Olympictorch" said Shaun McCarthy, Chair of the Commission for a SustainableLondon 2012.

"The carbon contribution of this initiative mayhave been relatively small, but the power of the message across theglobe would have been highly significant. The Olympic torch is auniversal symbol of the Games, and a low-carbon torch would have been anunequivocal demonstration of London’s commitment to a truly sustainableGames."

The 70-day relay will travel around most of the UK giving 95% of the population the chance to see it, according to London 2012 organizers.

Starting at Land's End on May 19, the relay will travel 8,000 miles before arriving at the Olympic Stadium on July 27 for the lighting of the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Nominations began last week to find "inspirational" members of the public to carry the torch, with many of them expected to be young people aged around 18-24.

Torch designers Barber and Osgerby won the tender to design the torch last year, and both say they are pleased with the end result.

"We felt it should be something that's really beautiful and simple," said Jay Osgerby. "But it had to feel like a functional object, a piece of sporting equipment like a baton" added Edward Barber.

But any fears over the torch facing inclement weather in the UK have already been thought of, with the torch set to undergo testing at the BMW facility in Munich where it will be exposed to low temperatures, wind and rain.

Homepage photo by Getty Images.

Written by Christian Radnedge .