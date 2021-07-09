Updated: U.K. TV Show Spotlights London Olympics Finance

Sebatian Coe holds the host city contract for the London 2012 Olympics minutes after signing the document at the 2005 IOC Session in SIngapore. (Getty)(ATR) London Olympic organizers deny reports suggesting LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe personally profited from his role in the victorious 2012 bid campaign. A TV documentary airing Monday night across the U.K. put a spotlight on financial aspects of the 2012 Olympics, but did not make allegationsinvolving the Olympic leader.

The Sunday Times reported that Coe's company, Sebastian Coe Ltd, raked-in $400,000 in the two-month period after London won the Games.

A London 2012 spokeswoman says the income was not tied to the Olympic victory.

"The $400,000 figure in fact represents income from a range of business interests and includes quarterly and half yearly payments from long-standing business relationships, some of which go back almost 20 years and to his days as a world champion athlete," she said.

The Sunday Times claims Coe capitalized on his Olympic role through speaking engagements and business interests.

The London 2012 officialsaid Coe's business interests, including his public speaking work, have been "meticulously declared and registered" at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, LOCOG and the IOC "and ensured there are no conflicts with his role as chairman of London 2012".

"He receives no payment for the hundreds of speeches he makes on behalf of London 2012, and requires all his private speaking engagements to acknowledge in writing that there is no association with London 2012," she said.

Meanwhile, the allegations were not mentioned in a documentary that aired on Channel 4 Monday night across the U.K. that examined the finances of the London Olympics.

Just a few hours before it was due to air, a publicist for the program said last-minute editing was still taking place to incorporate right to replies.

"We are certainly not backing down on any of the allegations," she said at the time.

Transcripts of the documentary seen by ATRallege government cover-ups relating to the spiraling costs of the Games. The Olympic budget has increased almost four-fold to $18 billion since London won the Games in July 2005.

But a spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport refutes the allegations, labeling them "unfounded and completely untrue".

"Since we won the right to stage the Olympic Games in 2005, Tessa Jowell and other Government figures have made 18 separate appearances in Parliament where they provided information on the funding of the Games," said the government spokesman.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson