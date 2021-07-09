Sponsor Spotlight: Diageo, Lenovo

AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
(ATR) London 2012 scotches rumors about a spirits sponsorship … and Lenovo will soon drop its IBM identity. More inside Sponsor Spotlight …

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 21: General shot of Referee Rob Debney during the Guinness Premiership match between Newcastle Falcons and Bath at Kingston Park on October 21, 2007 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Getty Images for Guinness)
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 21: General shot of Referee Rob Debney during the Guinness Premiership match between Newcastle Falcons and Bath at Kingston Park on October 21, 2007 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Getty Images for Guinness)

Diageo and its brands sponsor a range of sports including rugby. (Getty Images)Drinks Sponsorship?

In the face of rumors that London 2102 is about to do a deal with spirits giant Diageo a spokeswoman tells Around the Rings that the category is not open.

"We do not have any open categories within the alcoholic beverage sector. However, we have always said we want the Games to be a catalyst for good and to change lives, and the lives of young people in particular. If there was a way the Games could be a platform for responsible drinking then it is an idea we may consider,” she says.

While there have been wine and beer categories, distilled spirits have been excluded from sponsorship.

British media reports have said the company, which owns brands such as Smirnoff and Guinness, is closing in on a tier-one sponsorship deal.

London officials have so far signed three sponsors - Lloyds TSB, EDF Energy and Adidas - and hinted that another two could be secured by the end of 2007. Recent speculation surrounds British Airways and BT.

Meanwhile, Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain, is tipped to fill either the vacant clothing and homeware category or a new grocery slot.

There are currently eight top-tier categories. London organizers say that up to 10 categories are possible to generate revenues towards LOCOG’s $4bn cost of staging the Games.

Sponsorship slots for oil and gas, automotive, telecommunications, airline, and clothing and homeware are still open. LOCOG plans to announce four new tier one sponsors before Beijing 2008.

Lenovo Drops IBM Identity

Lenovo will retire the IBM brand from its personal computers as the company moves toward a single identity worldwide.IBM ThinkPad notebooks are being rebranded as Lenovo ThinkPads. (Lenovo)

When Lenovo acquired IBM's PC business in 2005, it also won the right to use the IBM name through 2010. But just as the company announced better-than-expected Q2 results, an executive hints the IBM look will be gone soon.

"We'll have one global brand that can be the rallying cry for the entire company," CEO Bill Amelio is quoted in U.S. media.

For the fiscal quarter ending on Sept. 30, Lenovo announced profits of $105 million, nearly triple the profit from the same period last year. This makes the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the Chinese computer maker. Coming at the same time as the positive revenue and profit numbers, the rebrand may indicate growing confidence at Lenovo of its name recognition.

Written by

Maggie Lee

For general comments or questions,

click here

ATR

