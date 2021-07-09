Shadow Minister Says Games Won’t Solve Britain Problems

Hugh Robertson and Sebastian Coe both spoke on a panel at the Conservative Party conference. (Getty)

(ATR) The Conservative minister for the Olympics tells Around the Rings that the British government must get a grip on plans to deliver a lasting legacy from the 2012 Games.

“It is absolutely pointless going around pretending that the Olympics can solve every single issue in the country,” says Hugh Robertson.

“In the run-up to Beijing we have to be very clear about what we’re going to get out of the 2012 Olympics. There is no proper plan in place,” he said.

“Labour have got to explain exactly what they want to achieve and how they plan to fund it.”

Robertson’s comments followed his speech Monday at a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool. He raised concerns about 2012 legacy plans, insisting the commitment to increasing sports participation among young people could be undermined due to cuts in Lottery funding for sport.

The 45-year-old former British army officer was on a panel with London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe and David Higgins, chief executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority.

The government announced an increased budget of $18bn in March, an almost four-fold increase on the $4.8bn figure in London's bid. The revised budget includes $1.3bn more from the National Lottery, a move that has incensed sports, arts and community groups.

“The Conservatives want to make sure the sporting legacy commitment given in Singapore really does happen,” Robertson told ATR.

“We are worried because the government made this undertaking at a time when it has cut the amount of Lottery money going into sport quite dramatically,” he said, citing parliamentary reports which show a reduction in Lottery funding for sport from almost $800m in 1998 to $416m last year.

Under a Tory government, he said the party would restore the ‘four good causes’ principle of Lottery An aerial view of the site of the Olympic Stadium. (London 2012)distribution: charities, arts, heritage, and sports.

“We will rechannel the Lottery funds and use the extra money to concentrate on getting more people playing sport,” he said.

Robertson put forward similar legacy concerns in a conference session Sunday. He was joined by some of Britain’s leading sports administrators, including Steve Grainger, chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust, John Steele, CEO of UK Sport, and Jennie Price, CEO of Sport England.

But the government insists it will make good on its promises to deliver a sporting legacy.

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell set out the government’s legacy ambitions earlier this year in its ‘Our Promise for 2012’ document. It includes the commitment to get more youngsters involved in sport.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport told ATR that a detailed action plan would be published later this year, setting out how the government would deliver its legacy goals.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson

