Friday July 9, 2021
Rising London Olympics Budget Stirs Reaction

(ATR) Word that the government plans to use more money from the National Lottery to fund rising costs of preparing for the London Olympics is drawing sharp reaction from politicians and leaders of sports and arts groups.

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Olympics minister Tessa Jowell announced on Thursday that the costs are now upwards of $18 billion and that new money from the lottery, about $1.3 billion, would go to help pay the rising bill. The National Lottery will now contribute $4.4 billion to fund the Games preparation, the additional money coming out of funding for the arts, sports, heritage and charities.

Derek Mapp, the chairman of Sport England, complained of a "real blow" to community sport which his organization distributes lottery funds.

"The decision to divert a further ($110 million) of (our) share of lottery income…is a cut too far and seriously endangers the creation of a sporting legacy from the 2012 Games."

However, U.K. Sport, a lottery-funded organization charged with preparing elite athletes, will be exempt from any lotto funding cuts.

“Given our crucial role in delivering sporting success in five years time, UK Sport has not been asked to contribute more generally, and this is extremely welcome as our funding is already tied up in supporting our athletes through to 2012,” says CEO John Steele.

But he notes that efforts will need to be made to help other sport programs that will be affected by the shift in lottery money.

Liz Forgan, chairman of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said the lottery raid was "bad news" and would cost $180 million, the equivalent of four year''s spending on smaller community and voluntary sector grants.

David Barrie, Director of The Art Fund charity: "Such a short-sighted raid is likely to undermine a decent cultural legacy from the Olympics, and makes the Prime Minister''s celebration of a ''Golden Age'' for the arts ring very hollow."

Hugh Robertson, shadow Olympics minister, claimed that the budget had tripled since Jowell gave the most recent estimate of $6 billion to parliamentary committee last year.

"This is an example of government financial mismanagement on an epic scale. The budget has tripled inside a year and the tragedy is that in raiding the lottery to make up the shortfall the Government will penalize the very activities such as sport that are meant to benefit from 2012."

Don Foster, Olympics spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, said that the preparations had been "characterized by chaos, confusion and in-fighting of epic proportions".

He claimed that Government accountants had now dropped all aspiration to raise $1.55 billion towards Olympic building costs from the private sector, as pledged during London’s bid.

The revised Games budget has been hammered out between numerous Government departments in recent months. Jowell has been under mounting pressure to clarify the Games figures as 2012 organizers and the International Olympic Committee complained privately that public confidence in the 2012 project – and the Olympic brand - was being eroded.

Chancellor Gordon Brown is expected in next week''s budget to reveal which Whitehall departments will foot the Government''s contribution to the new bill of $12 billion. The Treasury and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport will pick up some of the tab while Ruth Kelly''s Department for Local Government and the Communities may fund

the scheme to regenerate the deprived area surrounding the Olympic Park in the Lower Lea Valley.

The Home Office is expected to contribute to Games security outside the Park. Jowell reported Thursday in her comments to Parliament that $1.6 billion is needed to secure the London Olympics. That figure alone is more than the operating budgets of many past Olympic Games.

The actual operating budget of LOCOG, London 2012, is not included in the government toll of rising costs. The $3.8 billion budget is paid by the sales of Olympic sponsorships, tickets and broadcast rights fees.

With reporting from London by Matthew Beard.

