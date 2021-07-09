AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Report Raises Fear Over London Olympics Cost

(ATR) A report from a British parliament committee says public confidence in the London Olympics could be threatened unless doubts about the final costs of the Games are resolved.

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) A report from a British parliament committee says public confidence in the London Olympics could be threatened unless doubts about the final costs of the Games are resolved. The Culture, Media and Sport select committee, which was chaired by a Conservative MP, claims funding arrangements for the Olympics are already at a "disturbing" variance from the original plans. "We remain convinced that London can and will host a Games as good as any ever seen before," says committee chairman John Whittingdale. "But doubts about financial costs must be resolved if public confidence in the project is to be maintained," he says. The report comes after Olympics minister Tessa Jowell revealed to the DCMS committee at the end of last year that the Olympics budget had already climbed by at least $1.8 billion to more than $6 billion. Still to come: the Treasury Department's financial review of the Olympics, due to be finalized next month. That report will say how the funding gap should be closed. The DCMS select committee says the money should come from the national treasury, demanding that a 12 per cent tax taken by the Treasury on Olympic lottery tickets be diverted to the Games. The committee also called for a definitive cap on the 38 pence per week supplement paid by London council taxpayers who under current plans will contribute $1.3 billion towards the cost of the Games. The committee report also suggests that the London Development Agency, which handles property deals for the city, should increase its contribution. The committee says the LDA will profit from rising property prices around the Olympics site in east London. "Costs are still rising, and the time has come for the Treasury and others to step in and share the burden of any increases," says MP Whittingdale. The report, titled "2012 Olympics: Funding and Legacy" also criticizes the Government for failing to spot during the bid that Olympics building works are subject to 17.5 per cent VAT. The goof could amount to at least an extra $1.5 billion in costs. The report also criticizes plans to build into the Games budget a 60 per cent contingency fund which it says is solarge it will only encourage contractors to increase their charges. "The rationale for contingency should be thoroughly explained, with reference to other major building projects around the world" the report said, adding that it "could amount to an almost open cheque if set at the level proposed by the Treasury". The committee called on Ms Jowell to explain why Olympics consultants CLM were being paid $800 million to control costs, even though MPs had been assured all along that budgets are rigorous. "The committee is disturbed that such statements have been disproved in such a relatively short space of time," says the report. "It is particularly ironic that part of the extra costs already identified will be incurred in paying a delivery partner to exercise cost control." The report adds: "Just 18 months after winning the bid, it is clear that many of the cost figures it contained are already seriously outdated." The London organizing committee's plan to fund training camps for foreign teams in the build-up to the Games also came under attack. Under the plan, each national Olympic committee is eligible for a $50,000 credit towards such training facilities. The report states: "There seems to be a widespread belief that large numbers of national teams will set up camp in various locations around the UK well before the Games and dynamise local economies. Some areas are putting a lot of energy (and money) into attracting such teams. "We believe that such expectations are likely to go beyond reality: there will not be a huge influx, and many think that money would be better spent on developing plans to increase sports participation." The report applauded the planning of the Olympics organizers and "significant progress" made in preparing construction and aiming to avoid venues becoming white elephants. But it warned that if London is to do better than previous host cities in improving grassroots sports participation it "detailed planning needs to start now". In a statement reacting to the report, the Department of Culture Media and Sport says Olympic spending is being carefully managed. "This is the biggest public sector building project in Europe and, as you would expect, we are applying rigorous financial controls to ensure that every pound we spend is well-spent. "Some costs have risen but that is principally because of the importance of ensuring a long-term legacy from 2012." Intentionally or otherwise, the timing of the report came as Games organizers who chose to trumpet the Games environmental ambitions on "2012 day", Jan. 23, which marks 2,012 days until the opening ceremony of the London Games. London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe led Prime Minister Tony Blair on a tour of the Olympic Park in Stratford and claimed that the London Olympics would be the "greenest Games ever". With reporting from London by Matthew Beard.

