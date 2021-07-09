(ATR) The public now has a chance to comment on plans to develop the London Olympic Park following the submission of the biggest planning applications in European history.The 15-volume, 10,000-page document sets out plans for creating new sports venues, roads and parks over a 2.5 sq km area in east London. It also maps out how the facilities will be remodeled for legacy use after the Games.The Olympic Delivery Authority--the body charged with building the infrastructure for the Games--said the plans would create one of the largest urban parks to be built in Europe for 150 years. The planning application is now subject to a statutory 28-day public consultation period. Public feedback on the plans and recommendations from a planning decisions team will then be considered by an ODA committee. A final decision is expected by late summer.ODA chief executive David Higgins said that organizers were moving from the planning phase to the next stage of the Olympic Park project, "what we are calling ''Making the Park 3D - Demolition, Dig and Design'' which will take us to Beijing."Despite uncertainty over costs for Games infrastructure--latest reports suggest $10 billion is a conservative figure--the ODA insists budgetary issues are not impacting planning and preparations. An ODA spokesman told Around the Rings: "We are hitting all our milestones and, as much as people are talking about costs, it is not stopping us from doing our job."The massive planning dossier shows several changes to the master plan for the Olympic Park that appeared in London''s winning 2012 bid back in 2005.These include relocating the international broadcast center and main press center within the park boundary and better integration of the Olympic Village with the adjacent Stratford City regeneration scheme.Two-part applicationThe planning application is in two parts, with the first focused on site preparations. The second concerns construction projects such as the five permanent venues--the Olympic Stadium, aquatics center, velopark, handball arena and Eton Manor--and post-Games reconfiguration of infrastructure for legacy use.Higgins added, "The Games are the catalyst for much needed social, environmental and physical regeneration of a deprived area of East London - the Lower Lea Valley - and the sheer size and scope of the application reflects both the scale of the challenge as well as the enormous opportunity hosting the Games will bring to this area." The planning application also includes a wind turbine that is supposed to generate six percent of the power needed for the Olympic Park. Reported from the U.K. by Mark BissonYour best source of news about the 2012 Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com.(Copyright 1992 2007, all rights reserved. The information in this report may not be published, excerpted, or otherwise distributed in print or broadcast without the express prior consent of Around the Rings.)