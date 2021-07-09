Press Releases: London Living Wage, Velodrome

TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=right border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/london2012logo.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>B>Olympic Delivery Authority and London Citizens agree to work together on London Living Wage/B> BR>BR>The Olympic Delivery Authority and London Citizens have agreed to work together to promote decent wage levels within ODA contracts to deliver the venues and infrastructure for the London 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. BR>BR>Following a constructive meeting last week, the ODA confirmed that it was committed to encouraging fair employment practices, including promoting wages levels which support the Mayor of Londons aspirations for the London Living Wage. BR>BR>ODA Chief Executive David Higgins said: BR>BR>We cannot make the London Living Wage a blanket condition. However, for those tenders within Londons boundary, we will make it clear that we support the London Living Wage, and we will make it clear in the invitation to tender for ODA contracts that we want to see contractors adopting the best employment practices including trade union recognition, absolute commitment to health and safety and sufficient wage levels. These factors will be considered when we decide which contracts offer best value for money. BR>BR>We now have a mutual understanding with London Citizens and will continue to work with them and other key organisations to ensure the Games deliver a lasting economic legacy for east London. BR>BR>Rev Jan Atkins, Methodist Minister at Stratford Methodist Church and one of London Citizens Olympics Charter Action Team said: London Citizens is delighted to have reached an understanding that the ODA will take a similar approach to procurement as the Mayor, and use its considerable purchasing power to promote the London Living Wage. Since we Londoners are having to pay towards the cost of the ODA bill it is only fair that there is some pay back in a decent wage packet for the lowest paid workers on the site. BR>BR>The agreement announced today confirms the ODAs position. In November 2006, the ODA stated that it is absolutely committed to encouraging fair employment practices including wage levels offered by contractors. BR>BR>B>DESIGN COMPETITION SETS WHEELS IN MOTION FOR OLYMPIC CYCLING PARK/B> BR>BR>A design team competition for the Olympic VeloPark, one of the Big 5 permanent venues in the Olympic Park, was launched by the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) today, underlining its strong commitment to design excellence and innovation. BR>BR>The competition will ensure that, together with a legacy of first class sporting facilities, the venue will become another landmark building for East London long after the Games. BR>BR>The VeloPark, to be based in the north of the Olympic Park, will include a Velodrome to host the Olympic and Paralympic indoor track cycling events and a temporary purpose built BMX circuit to host Olympic BMX events. After the Games, there will be a permanent cycling legacy in the area with plans to relocate the BMX circuit and add a road cycle circuit and mountain bike course. The VeloPark will also be connected to the Sustrans National Cycle Network, linking the new facilities into cycle routes across London. BR>BR>The ODA are looking for design teams to express their interest in designing the VeloPark for both Games and legacy use. In April a shortlist of interested teams will be asked to respond to a design brief and put forward concept designs for the VeloPark in both Games time and legacy. BR>BR>David Higgins, Chief Executive of the ODA, said: BR>BR>The VeloPark is one of the big Big 5 showpiece permanent venues planned for Olympic Park. After the Games it will provide a lasting legacy of brand new cycling facilities for all ages and abilities. BR>BR>The design team competition will ensure that we continue to aim for the highest standards of design excellence across the project. We will be challenging designers to create a venue fit to stage the Games while also providing a landmark building for future generations to enjoy. BR>BR>The chosen design team is expected to be announced in the summer and will then take an active role in the development of the venue once a main contractor is appointed and the design and construction process begins. BR>BR>Schoolchildren from around the country will also be able to play their part in the design process when a nationwide schools competition is launched in April. The competition will select a winning school to join the design team and influence the designs for the legacy cycling facilities in the VeloPark. BR>BR>Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell said: BR>BR>The highest design standards will mark out every venue we construct for the 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. The competition we are announcing today will ensure that design and design champions are embedded in the entire procurement and delivery process; from inception to completion.BR>BR>But as well as the experts, I want to see communities involved in the design decisions that will affect them. That is why we will be selecting one school later this year to join the design team to tell us what sort of facilities would inspire young people to take up cycling. BR>BR>Top-quality design is not an add-on but essential to community well-being. London 2012 gives us an excellent opportunity to make this ideal a reality. BR>BR>Seb Coe, Chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee: BR>BR>"These Games are all about providing facilities and opportunities for young people. Giving young people a role in deciding how the BMX track will be designed and operated after the Games highlights our commitment to the next generation; it gives young people the chance to make an important contribution to the development of an Olympic sport of the future and this will encourage more young people to participate in sport." BR>BR>Manny Lewis, Chief Executive of the London Development Agency (LDA), said: BR>BR>While the VeloPark will provide a world class sporting venue for visitors during the Games, its effect on Londoners afterwards will be just as important. The permanent cycling facilities that will remain in legacy will be a superb provision for amateur and professional cyclists alike. It is essential that we use the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games to improve the health of Londoners by stimulating their sporting imagination." BR>BR>British Cycling Chief Executive Peter King said: BR>BR>The Olympic VeloPark will be a huge boost to British Cycling. This design competition is the first step towards creating world class facilities that will hopefully help us hit gold in 2012 and in legacy will inspire a new generation of cyclists of all ages and abilities. 