Press Release: Update on Weymouth & Portland Olympic Sailing

Weymouth & Portland Olympic Sailing Plans on Course with Planning Approval

Plans for new world class sailing facilities were approved today ensuring Weymouth and Portland remain on course to become one of the first venues ready for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Planning applications to regenerate Osprey Quay including the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA), which will host the Olympic and Paralympic Sailing events during the Games, were submitted in March following public consultation.

The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) submitted plans to build a new permanent slipway, more race-boat parking, and lifting and mooring facilities, all of which will deliver new and improved sailing facilities for use during the Games and in legacy.

Dean & Reddyhoff, developers for the South West Regional Development Agency (SWRDA), also submitted plans for a new 560-berth commercial marina at Osprey Quay, of which 250 berths will be used during the London 2012 Games. The marina, to be operated by Dean & Reddyhoff, will include a hoist, extensive boat storage and on-water refuelling, along with retail and industrial developments, which will bring enormous social and economic regeneration to the local area.

Both planning applications were approved by Weymouth & Portland Borough Council today giving the green light for the marina works to start in August and construction work on the WPNSA to start early next year. Both schemes will be completed by the end of 2008, meaning Weymouth and Portland will be one of the first venues ready for the 2012 Games.

Olympic Delivery Authority Director of Property, Ralph Luck, said:

"Securing planning approval is a significant step towards us delivering world-class sailing facilities that will benefit elite athletes and the local community alike before, during and long after the Games.

"Our plans for Weymouth and Portland are an excellent example of how the Games can act as a driver for wider regeneration, spreading sporting, social and economic benefits around the country."

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, who visited Weymouth and Portland last week to learn more about the South West's plans to make the most of London 2012, said:

"This is an important step in the development of the Olympic and Paralympic facilities in the south west and demonstrates the excellent progress we are making in the project overall.

"Not only will this development provide for outstanding facilities during the Games but also a sustained legacy that will extend not just to Weymouth and Portland but across the region, ensuring that sailing will remain at the heart of the sporting life the south west."

Sebastian Coe, Chairman of the London 2012 Organising Committee, said:

"This scheme will transform Weymouth and Portland from an existing top class venue into a world class training and competition venue equipped to stage major international sailing events and competitions before and after the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The enhancements will also provide new opportunities and facilities to enable people from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities to experience the thrill of sailing. This will leave a legacy of elite and recreational sailing for future generations."

Bruce Voss, Head of Operations at South West of England Regional Development Agency, said:

"Today's decision to give these multi-million investments the go-ahead will not only bring significant economic benefits to South Dorset and the wider region, it will actively encourage water sports with a low environmental impact, which will retain the natural beauty of this spectacular part of the coast, in line with the legacy of the Games."

Councillor Howard Legg, Briefholder for Corporate Affairs and Special Projects at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said:

“The Osprey Quay development is one of a number of exciting regeneration projects currently underway in Weymouth & Portland - the Games are already helping to raise the profile of the borough and attract substantial new investment. The Council is working to maximise these opportunities and expand the local marine and leisure industry, with the aim of ensuring lasting economic prosperity for the borough."

James Beaver, Operations Director for Dean & Reddyhoff Marinas, said:

"We are delighted that planning approval has been granted for this new yacht marina in Portland, and what better venue in what is to be home for the sailing competitors for the 2012 Games. Construction will start in August this year to ensure we have this great facility open in 2008 for new berth holders and visitors; and later to be available for the world's top yachtsmen and women for the first Olympic and Paralympic test weeks in 2010".

The planning approval follows the start of the ODA's search for construction companies to bid to build the new facilities for the Games and legacy. A contract notice has been posted on the ODA's e-tendering website inviting companies to bid for the Weymouth & Portland construction contract. The contract is expected to be awarded around the end of 2007 with work due to start on site early next year.

