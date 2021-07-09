AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Press Release: Update on Weymouth & Portland Olympic Sailing

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Weymouth & Portland Olympic Sailing Plans on Course with Planning Approval

Plans for new world class sailing facilities were approved today ensuring Weymouth and Portland remain on course to become one of the first venues ready for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Planning applications to regenerate Osprey Quay including the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA), which will host the Olympic and Paralympic Sailing events during the Games, were submitted in March following public consultation.

The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) submitted plans to build a new permanent slipway, more race-boat parking, and lifting and mooring facilities, all of which will deliver new and improved sailing facilities for use during the Games and in legacy.

Dean & Reddyhoff, developers for the South West Regional Development Agency (SWRDA), also submitted plans for a new 560-berth commercial marina at Osprey Quay, of which 250 berths will be used during the London 2012 Games. The marina, to be operated by Dean & Reddyhoff, will include a hoist, extensive boat storage and on-water refuelling, along with retail and industrial developments, which will bring enormous social and economic regeneration to the local area.

Both planning applications were approved by Weymouth & Portland Borough Council today giving the green light for the marina works to start in August and construction work on the WPNSA to start early next year. Both schemes will be completed by the end of 2008, meaning Weymouth and Portland will be one of the first venues ready for the 2012 Games.

Olympic Delivery Authority Director of Property, Ralph Luck, said:

"Securing planning approval is a significant step towards us delivering world-class sailing facilities that will benefit elite athletes and the local community alike before, during and long after the Games.

"Our plans for Weymouth and Portland are an excellent example of how the Games can act as a driver for wider regeneration, spreading sporting, social and economic benefits around the country."

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, who visited Weymouth and Portland last week to learn more about the South West's plans to make the most of London 2012, said:

"This is an important step in the development of the Olympic and Paralympic facilities in the south west and demonstrates the excellent progress we are making in the project overall.

"Not only will this development provide for outstanding facilities during the Games but also a sustained legacy that will extend not just to Weymouth and Portland but across the region, ensuring that sailing will remain at the heart of the sporting life the south west."

Sebastian Coe, Chairman of the London 2012 Organising Committee, said:

"This scheme will transform Weymouth and Portland from an existing top class venue into a world class training and competition venue equipped to stage major international sailing events and competitions before and after the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The enhancements will also provide new opportunities and facilities to enable people from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities to experience the thrill of sailing. This will leave a legacy of elite and recreational sailing for future generations."

Bruce Voss, Head of Operations at South West of England Regional Development Agency, said:

"Today's decision to give these multi-million investments the go-ahead will not only bring significant economic benefits to South Dorset and the wider region, it will actively encourage water sports with a low environmental impact, which will retain the natural beauty of this spectacular part of the coast, in line with the legacy of the Games."

Councillor Howard Legg, Briefholder for Corporate Affairs and Special Projects at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said:

“The Osprey Quay development is one of a number of exciting regeneration projects currently underway in Weymouth & Portland - the Games are already helping to raise the profile of the borough and attract substantial new investment. The Council is working to maximise these opportunities and expand the local marine and leisure industry, with the aim of ensuring lasting economic prosperity for the borough."

James Beaver, Operations Director for Dean & Reddyhoff Marinas, said:

"We are delighted that planning approval has been granted for this new yacht marina in Portland, and what better venue in what is to be home for the sailing competitors for the 2012 Games. Construction will start in August this year to ensure we have this great facility open in 2008 for new berth holders and visitors; and later to be available for the world's top yachtsmen and women for the first Olympic and Paralympic test weeks in 2010".

The planning approval follows the start of the ODA's search for construction companies to bid to build the new facilities for the Games and legacy. A contract notice has been posted on the ODA's e-tendering website inviting companies to bid for the Weymouth & Portland construction contract. The contract is expected to be awarded around the end of 2007 with work due to start on site early next year.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio