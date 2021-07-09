AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Press Release: ODA Budget Announcement

(ATR) Here is a press release from the Olympic Delivery Authority detailing the announcement of its budget.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

ODA WELCOMES GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF BUDGET

Welcoming today’s confirmation of the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) budget, Acting Chairman of the ODA, Sir Roy McNulty, said:

“We welcome today’s announcement of a realistic ODA budget and a prudent contingency.

“Agreeing the budget early, over 5 years before the Games begin, gives us the clarity and certainty to build on the excellent progress we have already made.

“The Government has an ambitious regeneration vision for the Lower Lea Valley, one of the most deprived areas of the country, and we are planning Games and legacy together for the first time. The Government should be congratulated for having the ambition to realise this bold vision.

“In building the venues and infrastructure needed for the Games we will also be building a new, brighter future for existing and future communities in east London. London 2012 will leave a new urban park, improved transport links, state of the art new sports and community facilities and thousands of new homes. We will build a legacy that lasts.”

Since its creation in April 2006, the ODA has made a strong start in establishing firm foundations for the project, hitting all its milestones to date, as outlined below:

Park Masterplan: The revised Masterplan which shows the Park’s design for both Games and Legacy mode was published last summer. The delivery route map which sets out how we will get 2012 was also published.

Transport Plan: The draft Transport Plan was launched in October last year – an unprecedented six years ahead of the Games.

Planning Application: One of the biggest and most complex planning applications in Europe was submitted on time last month, setting the vision for one of the biggest urban parks to be built for 150 years

Site preparation: The process of clearing and cleaning the land is well under-way and site investigation has now been carried out in over 60 per cent of the overall project. Demolition started on site in December last year and the disused buildings in the north of the site at Eton Manor have already been flattened and cleared.

Powerlines: The major construction project of undergrounding the powerlines into two tunnels continues and the halfway points were crossed at the end of last year. This tunnelling is on track to complete this summer.

Land Acquisition: Over 90% of the land needed to build the Park has been acquired with relocation arrangements agreed with those living and working in the area. Negotiations with the remaining landowners will be completed in the summer.

Stratford City: The ODA recently announced it is in exclusive talks with Lend Lease to be the delivery partner for the Olympic Village within Stratford City.

Venues: Designs for the Aquatics Centre were unveiled last year and today the search started for a construction contracctor. Negotiations with Team Sir Robert McAlpine continue to progress well for the design and construction of the Stadium, a design competition has been launched for the Velopark, and the ODA are asking for expressions of interest for the legacy plans for the IBC/MPC.

Delivery Partner: CLM, the private sector delivery partner for the ODA, was appointed in August last year to support with the project management of the delivery programme for the venues and infrastructure. The three companies that form the CLM consortium have between them worked on five previous Olympic and Paralympic Games

Community engagement: There has been an on-going process of communication and engagement with the local communities around the Olympic Park to keep them updated with plans and new developments. This included a roadshow when over 5,000 east Londoners were asked for their opinions on the future Park.

Next month the ODA will set out the main milestones it will achieve by the Beijing 2008 Games next summer.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio