Friday July 9, 2021
Press Release: New London Medical Officer

(ATR) Here is a press release form London 2012 announcing its new chief medical officer.

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=5 align=right border=0>TBODY>TR>TD>TABLE cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=0 width=150 border=0>TBODY>TR>TD colSpan=2>IMG src="/articles/images/london2012logo.jpg">/TD>/TR>TR>TD style="PADDING-RIGHT: 5px; PADDING-LEFT: 5px; PADDING-BOTTOM: 5px; PADDING-TOP: 5px">SPAN class=caption>B>/B>/SPAN>/TD>TD width=12> /TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>/TD>/TR>/TBODY>/TABLE>B>LONDON ORGANISING COMMITTEE APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER/B> BR>BR>The London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games has appointed Dr Richard Budgett OBE as its Chief Medical Officer. BR>BR>The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is responsible for overseeing the medical and anti-doping services at the London 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. BR>BR>Medical services need to be provided for many different groups including athletes and members of the Olympic family, media and spectators at all venues, the Olympic Village and Olympic family hotels before and during the Games. This will require planning and negotiation with a number of agencies such as the NHS, emergency services throughout the UK and the Health Protection Agency. BR>BR>Anti-doping tests will be carried out at test events and during the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in association with WADA (the World Anti- Doping Agency) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). BR>BR>The CMO will provide the medical link with the IOC Medical Commission. BR>BR>Richard commented: I am very excited about this role and honoured to be appointed to such a crucial post. London 2012 has been a wonderful stimulus for all types of health-related activity and I look forward to building on the relationships we already have to deliver excellent healthcare with a strong anti-doping programme and ensure a safe and healthy Games. BR>BR>Debbie Jevans, Director of Sport at the London Organising Committee said: Medical provision and anti-doping are crucial elements of a successful Games. It is imperative that we have a first class medical structure in place to take care of the needs of the athletes, the International Federation family, spectators and media. Richard joins us with a wealth of experience and I look forward to working with him as we develop and deliver our plans. BR>BR>Richard is Chairman of the British Olympic Association Medical Committee and has developed the Athlete Medical Scheme which now insures over 2000 potential Olympic athletes in partnership with UK Sport. He has attended eight Olympic Games as a doctor, the last six as CMO for the Great Britain team, and one as a competitor in 1984 when he won a rowing gold medal. BR>BR>Richard is a full-time Sports and Exercise Medicine Specialist and has worked closely with UK Sport (the UK National Anti-Doping Agency). In 2005, he was appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency List Committee. He was involved in Londons bid to win the Games, helping draw up health proposals listed in the Candidate File, and presenting to the IOC Evaluation Commission when they visited London in February 2005. BR>BR>Richard will start work with the London Organising Committee in March. BR>BR>B>I>As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors. BR>BR>These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation./B>/I> BR>BR>B>Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only./B> BR>

