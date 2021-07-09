Press Release: New London Logo

The new brand and vision for the London 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games was launched in London this morning by Sebastian Coe and a team of London 2012 ambassadors.

The new Olympic emblem is based on the number 2012 – the year of the Games - and includes the Olympic Rings, one of the world’s most recognised brands, and the word ‘London’ – the world’s most diverse city. The same 2012 image, with the Paralympic agitos, symbolises the Paralympic Games.

The powerful, modern emblem symbolises the dynamic Olympic spirit and its inspirational ability to reach out to people all over the world.

“London 2012 will be Everyone’s Games, everyone’s 2012. This is the vision at the very heart of our brand. It will define the venues we build and the Games we hold and act as a reminder of our promise to use the Olympic spirit to inspire everyone and reach out to young people around the world. It is an invitation to take part and be involved,” said London 2012 Chairman, Sebastian Coe.

“We will host a Games where everyone is invited to join in because they are inspired by the Games to either take part in the many sports, cultural, educational and community events leading up to 2012 or they will be inspired to achieve personal goals,” he added.

London 2012 will encourage active participation involving people in a whole range of Games activities from community activities and volunteering to sporting and cultural events. It will inspire young people and connect them to sport by putting the inspirational values of the Olympic and Paralympic Games on the school curriculum. London

2012 will be a Games for a connected world making the most of exciting new technology to get people closer to the action they want to see, when, where and how they want to experience it.

The new emblem is dynamic, modern and flexible reflecting a brand savvy world where people, especially young people, no longer relate to static logos but respond to a dynamic brand that works with new technology and across traditional and new media networks.

It will become London 2012’s visual icon, instantly recognisable amongst all age groups, all around the world. It will establish the character and identity of the London 2012 Games and what the Games will symbolise nationally and internationally.

For the first time for a Host City, the new emblems for the 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games are based on the same core shape, reflecting London’s commitment to hosting a truly integrated Paralympic Games.

Commenting on this milestone event, London 2012 Chairman Sebastian Coe commented:

“ The Olympic Games and Paralympic Games are the greatest sporting event on earth – but they are about more than sport. When Baron Pierre de Coubertin founded the modern Games he saw sport as an integral part of education, culture and the values of life, and this is still true today. Our Games in 2012 are for everyone who wants to engage in sport, and in life. Our vision is for everyone to be inspired by the Olympic spirit.

The Games are a competition to find the best athletes in the world – the Olympic spirit is about all of us finding the best in ourselves. London 2012 will be Everyone’s Games. There will be more opportunities than ever before to participate, be inspired by and be part of 2012. Our new emblem is an invitation for people everywhere to participate, and make this a Games for the whole nation ”

The launch of the new brand took place at The Roundhouse in Camden, North London. The new London 2012 film, ‘Everyone’s 2012’ was screened for the first time, highlighting how the Games are already capturing the imagination of people around the country, inspiring them to make positive changes in their lives on the road to 2012. The film was released simultaneously on the internet to thousands of bloggers who signed up to a blog-based online ‘tease’ campaign.

The new emblem will be the symbol of a nationwide ‘pledge’ campaign, developing the ‘Everyone’s Games’ theme, to be launched during the London 2012 Summer Roadshow, which starts on 15th June in Greenwich, London, and will visit every nation and region throughout the UK in a ten week tour.

The ‘pledge’ campaign will encourage people to use the inspiration of the Games to make a positive change to their lives and challenge themselves, or others, to be inspired by the Olympic spirit.

The inspirational nature of the Games was endorsed by sporting and political leaders. Messages from the Prime Minister, Opposition leader David Cameron, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Menzies Campbell, Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, the Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone, and IOC President Jacque Rogge and IPC President Sir Philip Craven were aired at the launch, alongside footage capturing the excitement and enthusiasm of the British public, celebrating their hopes for their personal dreams, inspired by London 2012.

The Prime Minister, Tony Blair, commented:

"We want London 2012 not just to be about elite sporting success. When people see the new brand, we want them to be inspired to make a positive change in their life. London 2012 will be a great sporting summer but will also allow Britain to showcase itself to the world."

IOC President Jacque Rogge commented:

“This is a truly innovative brand logo that graphically captures the essence of the London 2012 Olympic Games - namely to inspire young people around the world through sport and the Olympic values. Each edition of the Olympic Games brings its own flavour and touch to what is now well over a century of modern Olympic history; the brand launched today by London 2012 is, I believe, an early indication of the dynamism, modernity and inclusiveness with which London 2012 will leave its Olympic mark.”

IPC President, Sir Philip Craven commented:

"The new emblem for London 2012 is youthful and exciting. The Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games will have the same generic image. This is a first in the history of the Games and the Paralympic movement enjoys being connected with firsts ”

The new London 2012 brand was designed by Wolff Ollins. The design brief was for an emblem that represented the four key ‘brand pillars’ of access, participation, stimulation and inspiration, culminating in the brand vision of ‘Everyone’s Games’.”

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell commented:

“This is an iconic brand that sums up what London 2012 is all about – an inclusive, welcoming and diverse Games that involves the whole country. It takes our values to the world beyond our shores, acting both as an invitation and an inspiration. This is not just a marketing logo, but a symbol that will become familiar, instantly recognisable and associated with our Games in so many ways during the next five years.”

Mayor of London Ken Livingstone commented:

'The new Olympic brand draws on what London has become - the world's most forward looking and international city. That message of welcome and diversity was one of the main reasons for London's success in winning the Games. We offer the world the same exciting message that in 2012 every athlete, and every visitor, will feel at home in our city. London has the unique privilege and thrill of staging the Olympics but we want everyone in the world to also feel that that they are participating in their games.'

Chairman of the British Olympic Association, Colin Moynihan commented:

“Standing alongside the Team GB logo, the new London 2012 brand represents the passion, inspiration and achievement which encapsulate Britain’s Olympic Ambition. Together, I have no doubt that they will inspire those athletes who are aiming to compete as part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games, and capture the imagination of generations of future Olympians.”

The new London 2012 brand has been approved by the International Olympic Committee.

The emblem will be available in four colours – pink, blue, green and orange.

It replaces London’s ‘Candidate City’ logo which was established in November 2003.

The unique new emblem already enjoys legal protection, offering London 2012 and its sponsors protection from copying and ambush marketing.

