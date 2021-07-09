Press Release: London Head of Education

LONDON 2012 APPOINTS HEAD OF EDUCATION

The London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games today announces the appointment of Nick Fuller to the new role of Head of Education.

He will join the London Organising Committee in May in a new role to develop the London 2012 education programme and build partnerships with education stakeholders.

Nick Fuller is currently founder and Chief Executive of EdComs, an award-winning educational communications and sponsorship agency. He set up the company in 1995 and has worked with a wide range of blue-chip private sector clients, leading charities and Government departments to develop effective and mutually beneficial education-business partnerships and sponsorships that work in the classroom and the community.

The London 2012 Educational Programme was launched in September 2006, with the creation of the ‘On Your Marks’ programme (www.London2012.com/onyourmarks) of educational materials which have been made available to schools throughout the UK.

Once the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad begins in 2008, at the end of the Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, the Educational Programme will intensify, involving not just schoolchildren, but students in further and higher education, wider communities, and the team of 70,000 volunteers for the Games.

Nick Fuller will report to Bill Morris, London 2012 Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education.

Commenting on his appointment, Bill Morris said;

“Education and learning will be a significant part in our plans for London 2012. Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Games, placed education at the heart of his sporting vision for the Games and we are determined that our education programme for 2012 will ensure young people throughout the country are inspired by the opportunities the Games will bring. Nick will lead the development and delivery of our education strategy and plans, and we are delighted to welcome him to London 2012.”

Nick is a past director of the European Sponsorship Association and a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts.

