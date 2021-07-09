Press Release: London Head of Culture

LONDON 2012 APPOINTS HEAD OF CULTURE

London 2012 today announces the appointment of Keith Khan as Head of Culture for the 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Reporting to the Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education, Bill Morris, Keith's role will see him take responsibility for the shaping and implementation of the Cultural Olympiad which begins following the closing ceremony of the Beijing Games. The Cultural Olympiad will include UK-wide activities and initiatives from a wide cultural remit.

A member of Arts Council England's National Council, Keith began his career producing costumes for the Notting Hill Carnival and Trinidad Carnival. He was also part of the creative team that produced the Millennium Dome's opening ceremony before going on to be Director of Design Ceremonies at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002. He was also Artistic Director for the Queen's Golden Jubilee Commonwealth celebrations. Keith joins the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games from Rich Mix, East London's cultural and Heritage centre, where he was Chief Executive.

London Organising Committee Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education, Bill Morris says, "Keith will be a fantastic asset to London 2012 and to all our aspirations for an outstanding Cultural Olympiad. He has an extremely rich and diverse background, he's contributed to some of our greatest national events and he cares passionately about innovative popular culture that has real impact for vast numbers of people. Best of all, he's hugely creative and will bring his own special quality to our cultural plans."

Sebastian Coe, London Organising Committee Chair welcomed the appointment, "Culture is absolutely at the heart of our vision for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2012. We look forward to welcoming Keith to the team."

Jude Kelly, Chair for Culture, Ceremonies and Education comments, "Keith has won the admiration and respect of the cultural sector for his excellent artistic work and his continuous engagement in the life of the UK's many communities. I think this is a very exciting appointment. "

Keith Khan is looking forward to joining London 2012, "Working with Bill and his team at London 2012 is a tremendously exciting opportunity and I look forward to starting. I have a real passion about culture and creativity - and its value to a wide audience. I know that with the full support of LOCOG and the unique cultural and creative sector, we will be able to take this Cultural Olympiad further than ever before."

Keith begins work at London 2012 at the beginning of June.

London 2012 is currently advertising for two further roles within the Culture and Education team. A Head of Ceremonies and Live Sites, who will be responsible for all the London 2012 Ceremonies Programme including the Torch Relay and a Creative Director for the Beijing 2008 Closing Ceremony Handover Segments - eight minute protocol and cultural segments that London 2012 delivers during the Closing Ceremonies for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

