Press Release: London 2012 Trade Unions

Trade unions support London 2012 progress and legacy

Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) Chief Executive David Higgins today told senior trade unionists that significant progress had been made in preparing for the London 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games and stressed the importance of their support.

Trade unions have a permanent member on the ODA Board and have been engaging with the ODA on a range of issues including health and safety, procurement, training, sustainability and equality and diversity.

Speaking for the first time at the TUC General Council ODA Chief Executive David Higgins said:

"The ODA has made great progress in its first year. We have hit all of our milestones and are now moving from the planning phase to making the Park 3D - Demolition, Dig and Design - which will lead us up to Beijing 2008."

"The ODA and trade unions have been working very positively together. Unions have a vital role to play in helping us deliver world class venues, infrastructure and transport for London 2012 safely and on time, ensuring we leave a lasting legacy for this part of east London."

TUC General Secretary Brendan Barber,

"The TUC is fully committed to the success of London 2012 and we believe that unions have a key role to play in delivering that success."

"The General Council were delighted to hear from David Higgins about the progress that has been made in the 20 months since the Games were awarded to London."

"We will be worrking closely with the ODA and the other Olympic bodies over the next five years to see that we meet our common objectives of ensuring that this world class event produces top quality jobs, with commitments to safety, training, equality and a lasting legacy both for the area and the people who participate in the Games."