Press Release: London 2012 Searches for Handball Arena Design Team

Search for handball arena design team launched

The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) today started the search for a team to design the Handball Arena for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The OJEU contract notice issued said that the ODA was looking for a multi-disciplinary team that can apply a range of expertise to the design of the venue that will host Olympic Handball and Paralympic Goalball.

ODA Director of Design and Regeneration Alison Nimmo, said:

"We are looking for a team with a range of expertise to develop an innovative and practical design as well as a solid plan for how the Handball Arena will be built and how it will operate during the Games and in legacy. The challenge for designers and engineers is to maximize the experience for Handball and Goalball athletes and spectators during the London 2012 Games and leave a lasting legacy."

