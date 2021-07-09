Press Release: London 2012 Roadshow celebrates 5 years to go to the Paralympic Games

London 2012 Roadshow celebrates 5 years to go to the Paralympic Games

Venue: Stoke Mandeville Sports Centre, Stoke Mandeville, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP21 9PP

Date: Wednesday 29th August

Time: 12pm (Spokespeople available 11am – 3pm)

Contact: Sian Brenchley on 07824 491554

WHO: London 2012 Organising Committee Chief Executive Paul Deighton, Paralympian Tanni Grey Thompson, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, Paralympian Peter Norfolk, Paralympian Lloyd Upsdell

WHAT: Available for interview and photographs outside the London 2012 branded bus to mark 5 years to go until the start of the Paralympic Games and the final stop of the London 2012 Roadshow.

WHEN: Photocall at 12pm. Spokespeople available 11am – 3pm.

