Press Release: London 2012 Presents Vision

London 2012 legacy vision presented to International Olympic Committee

London 2012’s vision for a long-term legacy from hosting the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games has today been presented to the International Olympic Committee.

Members of the IOC’s Coordination Commission, here for its annual review of London’s progress, were given details of the benefits that 2012 will bring and how they will be achieved.

Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell unveiled “Our Promise for 2012,” which outlines the gains envisaged for London and the whole UK from hosting the Games in five years time. The five promises are:

- Making the UK a world-leading sporting nation.

- Transforming the heart of east London.

- Inspiring a new generation of young people to take part in volunteering, cultural and physical activity.

- Making the Olympic Park a blueprint for sustainable living.

- Demonstrating the UK is a creative, inclusive and welcoming place to live in, visit and for business.

Tessa Jowell, London Mayor Ken Livingstone and Simon Clegg (chief executive of the British Olympic Association) joined Sebastian Coe, chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee (LOCOG) in presenting London’s legacy plans to the IOC, highlighting progress so far and identifying which body was taking responsibility for ensuring the benefits were delivered.

“Our Promise for 2012” identifies national and regional activities that will contribute to achieving the objectives and a full package of plans will be unveiled in an Action Plan, to be published later this year. This will include milestones for each Legacy Promise, which will be measured annually through to 2012.

“These plans indicate the scale of our ambition and our determination to make an enduring legacy one of the truly distinctive features of the 2012 Games,” said Tessa Jowell.

“Two guiding principles shape our approach: the importance of the benefits spreading far beyond London, and the opportunity for people and communities to shape the legacy.”

Sebastian Coe, Chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee commented:

“Creating a lasting legacy for London and the UK has been at the heart of our vision for the Games from day one. Our presentations today focussed on how we will take our vision and turn it into a sustainable reality, delivering lasting benefits for future generations all around the country, long after the final race has been run. ”

Mayor of London Ken Livingstone said:

“Anyone visiting the East of London can see real change coming as we start to transform one of the UK and Europe's most run down areas. The outline of the Olympic Park is being revealed as the bulldozers clear the derelict site and not only can we look forward to a great Games in 2012 but also to a new era for east London with 21st century transport links, a huge increase in the number of affordable homes built in the area and thousands of new jobs that will come as we continue to regenerate the Lower Lea Valley long after the 2012 Games have finished.”

Simon Clegg, CEO of the British Olympic Association commented:

“We all must ensure a sporting legacy, and elite success is a key part of our planning going forward. Our decision to set an ambitious, but achievable, aspirational goal of 4th place in the 2012 medal table helped secure additional government funding for our Olympic and Paralympic sports. This means that all 26 sports on the 2012 programme have been funded to an unprecedented level. On a grassroots level, it is encouraging that National Federations are registering increased interest in their sports and we anticipate this interest will increase through to 2012 and beyond.”

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.