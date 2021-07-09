AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Press Release: London 2012 Business 'Supplier Guide'

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

New guide to help businesses compete for London 2012 Contracts

The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) today published a new 'Supplier Guide' to help businesses prepare to compete for up to 50,000 opportunities helping deliver the venues and infrastructure for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The straightforward guide sets out how the ODA will buy and manage up to 2000 direct contracts with businesses who will in turn manage up to 50,000 agreements across their own supply chains. Later this year a service will be launched to help companies, particularly small and medium sized, identify opportunities in these supply chains which are likely to come on stream in 2008.

Launching the guide at a 2012 Construction Commitment roadshow in Bristol today ODA Head of Procurement Morag Stuart said:

“We want to work in partnership with the best in business to deliver the venues and infrastructure needed for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, whilst contributing to a sustainable legacy.

“To achieve world-class business performance our procurement will be open, transparent and fair. This guide aims to help businesses of all sizes, from all over the UK, support the Games and potentially benefit from their success."

The guide aims to help companies prepare to take part in the ODA procurement process, which involves qualifying and then bidding for business opportunities. It also sets out the criteria and values that the ODA will take into account when considering bids and how the ODA expects the same values, such as performance on health and safety and sustainability, to apply throughout the supply chains of its contractors.

The 'Supplier guide' was launched to businesses today at the first of a series of 2012 Construction Commitments roadshows. The ODA, Department of Trade and Industry, Health and Safety Executive and Constructing Excellence are supporting the roadshows which are an opportunity to learn more about the 2012 Commitments and other initiatives aimed at promoting best practice in the construction industry. The roadshows are also an opportunity for business across the country to discuss supply chain opportunities with staff from the ODA and its Delivery Partner.

To help companies identify supply chain opportunities the ODA will publish a full list of its direct contractors on the London 2012 website, in the coming months. Also, a service to be launched in the autumn will help companies access these opportunities and full details will be included in a revised 'Supplier guide’.

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

