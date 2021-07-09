AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Press Release: London 2012 Appointments

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

5 key appointments as London 2012 marks 5 years to go

The London 2012 Organising Committee has strengthened its senior management team with five key hires.

With five years to go to the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Martin Green has been appointed as Head of Ceremonies, with responsibility for planning the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Torch Relay and Medal Ceremonies for the 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Martin is currently Director of Events and Special Projects for AEG Europe and has played a key role in the successful opening of the O2 complex in Greenwich. Prior to this Martin was Head of Events for the London Mayor's office and worked on most of the city's major events including New Year's Eve, Athens Torch Relay and a raft of specialist festivals that celebrate London's diverse communities. Martin's first project will be the Handover Ceremonies at next year's Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Mike Gibbons has been appointed as Head of Live Sites and UK Coordination. London 2012 aims to extend the idea of Live Sites (large outdoor video screens linked to performance spaces) to locations around the UK. Mike will be building on a network of partnerships and the success of Live Sites at previous Games to share the experience of great sport, culture and education linked with London 2012 to as many communities as possible.

Mike currently leads the Live Events Department at the BBC where he has played a leading role in many major events including BBC Proms in the Park, Live 8, The Electric Proms, Athens Torch Relay Concert and The Queen's Golden Jubilee. He has pioneered the existing chain of Public Space Broadcasting Big Screens in eight cities around the UK

Both posts will report to Bill Morris, Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education.

Sue Hunt has been appointed as Director of Strategy and Programme Management, with responsibility for the company's strategic business planning and project management. She joined the Organising Committee this week, following a twenty-year career at Goldman Sachs, where she held several senior management positions, including, most recently, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the European Special Situations Group.

Sue will report to Chief Executive Paul Deighton.

Punita Gajree joins Sue in the Programme and Risk Management team as Head of Programme Solutions. She has over 16 years management consultancy experience, shaping and delivering large complex business and technology programmes

Ty Speer has been appointed as Client Services Director. Reporting to Commercial Director Chris Townsend, Ty will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with national and international sponsors and commercial partners.

Ty has 15 years experience in the sports marketing and sponsorship industry, including senior commercial roles with the Melbourne Commonwealth Games and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He will join LOCOG in August.

Paul Deighton, Chief Executive of the London Organising Committee commented:

“I'm thrilled to enhance our senior team with such exciting and high calibre appointments. In the week we mark five years to go to the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games, its fitting that we have completed the team of people who will build distinctive and outstanding ceremonies for London 2012, and create UK-wide celebrations to ensure the whole of the UK can be part of 2012.

We have also significantly strengthened our business planning and commercial operations with the appointment of such highly experienced and talented operators. Sue Hunt will lead our strategic and operational planning as we manage a complex project which is the equivalent of staging 26 world championships at the same time, and Punita is a strong addition to her team. Ty Speer will build our relationships with our current and future commercial partners who will provide a significant revenue stream as we raise the £2 billion of private funds we need to stage the Games. As the countdown to 2012 continues, we have our senior management team in place, ready to deliver a truly memorable Games.”

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio