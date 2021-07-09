Press Release: London 2012 Appoint Creative Director for Beijing Ceremonies

London 2012 Appoint Creative Director for Beijing Ceremonies

Stephen Powell is today announced as Creative Director for London 2012 Handover Ceremonies, staged as part of the Beijing 2008 Closing Ceremonies. Stephen is Creative Director at Lanternhouse International, the Cumbria based live arts performance company. Reporting to London 2012 Director Of Culture, Ceremonies and Education, Bill Morris and Head of Ceremonies, Martin Green, Stephen will be responsible for the creative development and delivery of the eight minute segments that London 2012 has within the Closing Ceremonies of the Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2008.

Born in London, Stephen’s background has taken in a wide range of roles as director, producer and writer. He has written and directed for the Royal Shakespeare Company and Royal National Theatre and devised, co-wrote and produced The Manchester Passion, a major live event broadcast for BBC 3 / BBC 2 on Good Friday 2006. He was also behind the groundbreaking Flashmob – The Opera (2004) and Brand New Flashmob Opera (2005). He has won a number of awards for his work, including a Rose D’Or at the Golden Rose Television Festival and several Royal Television Society awards. Stephen is also an Honorary Research Fellow at Lancaster University and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Stephen outlined his role and vision for the closing ceremony in 2008, “We are approaching this so that the Handover Ceremony will work across both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games closing ceremonies, like one story in two halves. It is a real opportunity to inspire London and the UK – as well as an opportunity to remind the world what a rich, vibrant, eclectic, diverse and influential culture we have. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bill Morris, London 2012 Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education welcomed Stephen to the team, “The Closing Ceremonies in Beijing mark an important moment in our preparations for the Games. Crucially, it celebrates the moment that our Olympiad begins and this can be celebrated both in London and throughout the UK. Stephen’s breadth of experience means he will be a fantastic asset as we look to meet the challenge of presenting a vision of London and the UK in the eight minute segments that we have in Beijing. We welcome him to the team.”

Stephen begins work with immediate effect and will divide his time between London 2012 and Lanternhouse International.

