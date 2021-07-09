AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Press Release: London 2012 Appoint Creative Director for Beijing Ceremonies

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

London 2012 Appoint Creative Director for Beijing Ceremonies

Stephen Powell is today announced as Creative Director for London 2012 Handover Ceremonies, staged as part of the Beijing 2008 Closing Ceremonies. Stephen is Creative Director at Lanternhouse International, the Cumbria based live arts performance company. Reporting to London 2012 Director Of Culture, Ceremonies and Education, Bill Morris and Head of Ceremonies, Martin Green, Stephen will be responsible for the creative development and delivery of the eight minute segments that London 2012 has within the Closing Ceremonies of the Beijing Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2008.

Born in London, Stephen’s background has taken in a wide range of roles as director, producer and writer. He has written and directed for the Royal Shakespeare Company and Royal National Theatre and devised, co-wrote and produced The Manchester Passion, a major live event broadcast for BBC 3 / BBC 2 on Good Friday 2006. He was also behind the groundbreaking Flashmob – The Opera (2004) and Brand New Flashmob Opera (2005). He has won a number of awards for his work, including a Rose D’Or at the Golden Rose Television Festival and several Royal Television Society awards. Stephen is also an Honorary Research Fellow at Lancaster University and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Stephen outlined his role and vision for the closing ceremony in 2008, “We are approaching this so that the Handover Ceremony will work across both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games closing ceremonies, like one story in two halves. It is a real opportunity to inspire London and the UK – as well as an opportunity to remind the world what a rich, vibrant, eclectic, diverse and influential culture we have. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bill Morris, London 2012 Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education welcomed Stephen to the team, “The Closing Ceremonies in Beijing mark an important moment in our preparations for the Games. Crucially, it celebrates the moment that our Olympiad begins and this can be celebrated both in London and throughout the UK. Stephen’s breadth of experience means he will be a fantastic asset as we look to meet the challenge of presenting a vision of London and the UK in the eight minute segments that we have in Beijing. We welcome him to the team.”

Stephen begins work with immediate effect and will divide his time between London 2012 and Lanternhouse International.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio