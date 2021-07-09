Press Release: Five years to go to the start of the London 2012 Games

Five years to go to the start of the London 2012 Games

Today, Friday 27 July, sees Sebastian Coe, Chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee, marking five years to go to the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games by taking the London 2012 Roadshow to the host borough of Waltham Forest.

Seb is joined by double Olympic Gold Medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, Olympic Gold Medallist Jonathan Edwards, Paralympic Gold Medallist Dame Tanni Grey-Thomson, Olympian Roger Black and Council Leader Cllr Clyde Loakes for a day of sports participation in East London.

The day also recognises the significant progress the London 2012 Organising Committee, The Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) and Games stakeholders across the UK have made in the five key areas of sport, delivery, partnership, culture and legacy with the release of the London 2012 Annual Update. Key achievements this year include: the handover of the Olympic Park land to the ODA; Lloyds TSB and EDF Energy announced as Games partners; the completion of the tunnels to underground the powerlines in the Olympic Park; the Cultural Olympiad framework presented to the sector and industry partners identified to take forward the key projects.

The London 2012 Annual Update also sets out the milestones for the next twelve months including:

- the launch of the UK-wide preparation camp guide;

-Games-time training venues confirmed;

-the Olympic Park site cleared and cleaned ready for the big build in 2008;

- significant work starting on Olympic Park bridges, waterways and energy systems;

-development and delivery of handover ceremonies in Beijing and celebrations across the UK;

-new sponsors signed up and activation programmes launched;

-the launch of a UK wide service to support business accessing Games-related opportunities;

-the launch of the London 2012 Sustainability Plan;

-detailed legacy plans for London, UK and Nations and Regions in place and being delivered on;

- St Pancras International opens and the upgrade to Stratford Regional Station begins.

The Prime Minister Gordon Brown said:

“Five years from today the Olympic flame will be lit in London, marking the start of the greatest celebration of sport we will have ever seen in this country. But the vision for London 2012 is about more than just hosting a fantastic Summer of sport. It is about using this opportunity as a catalyst for lasting change in our country.

I want the anticipation and reality of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games here in 2012 to spark a renewed passion for sport in Britain's young people. That's why I recently announced extra funding to restore sport to its proper place in our schools - not as an attractive afterthought to the curriculum, not as an after-school option for an enthusiastic minority, but as a central part of the experience of every child.

I am also determined that we maximise the regeneration benefits of hosting the Olympics in east London. This is an area of real deprivation and the Games will help change it for good with new jobs, schools, homes, new sports facilities and improved transport links. And there will be major benefits for the rest of our country, including the opportunity for UK companies to bid for and win contracts and the unprecedented opportunity for our tourism industry.

The team at 2012 are exactly where they planned to be at this point. The International Olympic Committee has praised their preparations to date. And they have my full support as they work to meet the many challenges that lie ahead and to make the most of the great prize of staging the Games here in Britain.”

Sebastian Coe, Chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee commented:

“Hosting the 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games is an opportunity of lifetime for London and the UK. It has been a year of real achievement for 2012 and today’s five years to go milestone is an opportunity to recognise our progress but also to take a forward look at what we want to have achieved by the start of the 2008 Beijing Games. The Games have the ability to change lives both on and off the sporting field and all across the UK. This is an opportunity that must be seized.”

Olympic Minister Tessa Jowell said:

"In just five years from now the UK will host the greatest show on earth and welcome the world to these shores. It is therefore fitting that this year's Roadshow is today in Waltham Forest, one of the five host boroughs which will be at the centre of the action. I am sure that people in the area will get involved and take advantage of the opportunities the Games will offer, now and in 2012 and beyond.

"Never has there been a better chance to harness the power of sport as a force for good. Whether it is the inspiration of millions to get active and improve their health or the regeneration of one of the most deprived parts of the UK, the benefits from London 2012 will last for generations."

Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone said:

"I am delighted at how well London has begun and the position we are in five years ahead of the opening ceremony. We continue to hit all our targets and milestones - most recently in completing the assembly of all the land needed right on time. And we have received the strongest possible endorsement from the experts at the International Olympic Committee. I am confident that the world class teams that are now in place at London 2012 will continue meeting our targets towards our ultimate goal of staging the greatest Games ever in 2012."

David Higgins, Chief Executive of the Olympic Delivery Authority said:

"It is 5 years to go until the world’s greatest sporting event comes to London and the UK and we are right on track. Work is already well underway on site and we are exactly where we planned to be at this stage of the project. The clean-up of the land has started, demolition work has begun, and designs for key venues have been unveiled with more to follow later this year.

“With the site now in our full control, work will start to accelerate as we create an Olympic Park fit to stage the Games and to transform the face of east London with a landmark urban park for generations to come."

Colin Moynihan, Chairman of the British Olympic Association said:

“London 2012 will motivate a whole generation of young people as they seek to emulate their Team GB heroes both on and off the sporting field. As we prepare for the Beijing Olympic Games, the public’s increasing interest in the Olympic Movement will be inspirational for all those Team GB athletes competing next year and in front of the home crowd in 2012.”

Waltham Forest Council Leader Clyde Loakes said:

“For the communities in the five host boroughs developments are already transforming lives: through new job schemes, volunteering opportunities, cultural projects and sports initiatives. Hosting the Games presents fantastic opportunities for our local communities and we are committed to maximising these opportunities over the next five years.”

