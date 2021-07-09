Press Release: Culture at London 2012 Olympics

UK CULTURE TO SHINE AT LONDON 2012 GAMES

London 2012 Chairman Sebastian Coe has welcomed comments by the Prime Minister Tony Blair, highlighting the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games as a unique opportunity to promote the modern, diverse and creative cultures of the UK to the world.

“The London 2012 Games will be a celebration of sport and culture, across this country,” Coe said.

London and the UK represent the Olympic ideal of bringing the cultures of the world together through sport. “Every nationality and faith has settled here and has brought their passion for sport with them. This combination of sport and culture will provide a stunning environment for the 2012 Games,” Coe said.

In a speech yesterday at the Tate Modern that highlighted the creativity and diversity of UK culture, the Prime Minister said London has become the creative capital of the world and that the cultural programme for the London 2012 Games “offers a fabulous opportunity to exhibit a modern, outward-facing Britain.”

“The Olympic victory was a vindication of the cultural face we now present to the world. One of the main reasons we won is that we projected an idea of what Britain is now and what we will become in the future,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister’s comments were also endorsed by Bill Morris, Director of Culture, Ceremonies and Education for London 2012, who said the Games would provide an unprecedented opportunity to promote and showcase the success and vibrancy of the UK’s diverse culture sector on the world’s biggest stage – the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mr Morris said the culture programme for the London 2012 Games would be built around the UK''s diverse arts, culture and creative industries and integrated disabled arts networks and would involve the UK’s world acclaimed artists, designers, creative producers, performers, institutions and organisations.

“The culture programme for the London Games will celebrate the artists as well as the athletes, the people, places and cultures of London, the UK and the world,” Morris said.

Morris said the Cultural Olympiad would reflect the vision of the successful London 2012 Bid to inspire young people.

“Young people from every faith, religion, country and background live in London. This diversity provides the opportunity to celebrate and bring the Olympic and Paralympic values of cultural tolerance and understanding to a new generation of young people through the London Games,” Morris said.

The Olympic cultural festival, which includes the high profile Opening and Closing ceremonies and Torch Relay, is a cornerstone of the vision of the founder of the modern Olympic movement, Pierre de Coubertin, to bring the world together in global celebration of sport, culture and education.

“We want our cultural programme to reflect the Olympic and Paralympic and values and ideals, which challenge people to think Olympic and strive to do their best, on and off the sports field, in a spirit of fairness and friendship and without prejudice,” said Morris who has helped to produce and organise some of the biggest cultural events in the UK, including the Queen''s Concerts at Buckingham Palace and music events all around the UK including the 2005 Live 8 concert.

Morris said the Cultural Olympiad for the London Games would begin with the handover of the Olympic flag to London in a special segment heralding the capital as the next Games host city which will take place during the Closing Ceremony of the Beijing Games next year.

The scope, vision, programmes and festivals for Cultural Olympiad are currently being developed by Mr Morris and London 2012 Games organisers along with key stakeholders including the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, the City of London and local community, regional and institutional arts and culture bodies and leaders across the UK.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.