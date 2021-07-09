AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Olympic Train Service Tested in London

(ATR) The transport plan for the London Olympics gets an early test: members of an IOC inspection team took a ride on a new train servicing central London and the Olympic Park in the east.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

IOC Coordination Commission chair waves as the first Eurostar train gets ready to depart from the Olympic Park to Central London. (K.Lason/ATR)(ATR) The transport plan for the London Olympics gets an early test: members of an IOC inspection team took a ride on a new train servicing central London and the Olympic Park in the east.

The 16-member IOC Coordination Commission rode a Eurostar train, part of the Channel Tunnel rail link, from Stratford International station on the edge of the park to St. Pancras in central London.

During the Olympics, a temporary Javelin shuttle service will operate on this route, transporting 350,000 spectators into the park every day. The High Speed 1 route to the hub of Games will take just seven minutes.

Members of the commission were the first to travel on the route, which is not expected to be in full operation until 2009. High-speed trains brought in from Japan will operate the service.

Commission chair Denis Oswald and the IOC panel smiled cheerfully for the cameras as they boarded the 3.45pm train destined for central London. As the Olympic Park site is a building zone, they wore orange construction bibs and hard hats, which bore the new 2012 logo launched last week.

Oswald and his team did not share their thoughts with media on the rail transport link or London's Olympic preparations. They had spent the opening morning of the inspection trip in a series of The Eurostar heads to St. Pancras. (K.Lason/ATR)meetings with 2012

stakeholders, hearing about legacy plans for the Games.

The IOC commission will not issue comment on 2012 Olympic preparations until the closing press conference Thursday.

Before they departed Stratford International, LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and Hugh Sumner, director of transport at the Olympic Delivery Authority, gave brief presentations on the rail transport plans for the 2012 Games.

The London goal to be the best The view today across a swath of the Olympic Park, Canary Wharf in the distance. (K.Lason/ATR)connected Olympics ever includes a wave of costly initiatives to overhaul the city's decaying public transport network.

Sumner told reporters that $34 billion was being pumped into city-wide transport upgrades, of which $12 billion of improvements were directly related to the 2012 Olympics.

"Ten railway lines and three stations will serve the Olympic Park - a train carrying spectators will arrive every 13.8 seconds," he said.

Sumner confirmed that 28 high-speed shuttle trains from Japan would be imported for Games-time deployment. They will ferry spectators and Olympic officials on the route traveled by the IOC inspection team from central London to the park.

"These high-speed trains are incredibly important and will have the capacity to transport up to 25,000 people per hour into the Olympic Park," he said.

After the Games, the route will revert back to the Channel Tunnel rail service. The stock of Japanese trains will then be used by South Eastern Trains, a company providing services in south east London and beyond.

The IOC commission will hear more about London 2012's transport plans in meetings Wednesday. The commission will conclude its visit on June 14.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La reedición de la obra autobiográfica de la autora francesa, en la que se narra la relación entre una joven de 15 y un adulto de 26, invita a reflexionar sobre la literatura pensada en un contexto y alejada de las lecturas de época

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

Allí pasó de todo, además de la declaración de la independencia hubo cierto consenso a la propuesta de erigir un monarca inca. La mayoría de los temas de agenda quedaron relegados. Para colmo el acta original está perdida y la histórica vivienda, que había sido abandonada por el Estado, es una reconstrucción hecha ochenta años atrás

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

En julio se realizarán tres master classes con Claudio Tolcachir, Javier Daulte y Daniel Veronese en el ciclo titulado “Teatro: dirección y dramaturgia”. La actriz, que será la encargada de dialogar con ellos, conversó con Infobae Cultura

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

El arquero de la selección de Bolivia, de gran participación en la presente Copa América, se sumará al Fortín a préstamo por 18 meses, con cargo y una opción de compra

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

En tiempos de incertidumbre y angustia, nada mejor que poder disfrutar de imágenes hermosas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Congreso de Tucumán: la fanática de Belgrano, la euforia por un rey inca y la audacia de sesionar a escasos kilómetros del ejército español

“El teatro y toda la vida en general están siendo modificados por la pandemia”: Mey Scápola y un ciclo para indagar en el proceso creativo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

“El amante”, de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

Un club del ‘Brasileirão’ se adelantó al fichaje de Hugo Rodallega, quien regresa a Latinoamérica tras 14 años jugando en Europa

Corte Suprema niega rol de víctima para Gonzalo Guillén en proceso contra Uribe

Mario Delgado borró declaración sobre “donación de 150 mil pesos” que recibió hermano de AMLO

La belleza del día: “Estudio del natural”, de Concepción Figuera Martinez y Güertero

TELESHOW

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: “Somos unos huevones”

Así se despidió Brandon Peniche de “Venga la Alegría” para irse a Televisa

Por qué terminó el romance de Ana Layevska y Rafael Amaya

Tensión con Jimena Barón y un beso con Hernán Piquín: la vuelta de Mariela Anchipi a ShowMatch

Débora Plager opinó de la incorporación de Alejandro Fantino a Intratables: “Está acostumbrado a manejar una mesa de periodistas”

DEPORTES

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

Las declaraciones de Juan Pablo Vigón que hirieron a Pumas

¿Di María de titular? ¿Vuelve el Cuti Romero? Las dudas de Scaloni para la gran final ante Brasil por la Copa América

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio