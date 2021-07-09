Olympic Leaders Vow Financial Accountability to London Assembly

"There will be problems and challenges, that is inevitable in a project of this scale," said ODA chairman John Armitt, "but we move forward with confidence." (Getty Images)(ATR) The chairman of London's Olympic Delivery Authority today pledged to be “transparent and accountable” about the costs of venues and infrastructure for the Games.

John Armitt said the ODA was committed to keeping costs within the $18bn budget set by the government in March.

“We want to be transparent and accountable because we are the custodians of public money and their trust,” he told a meeting of the London Assembly Wednesday.

“We are committed to providing further cost information as the project moves forward,” said Armitt, who was speaking for the first time in public since he started as ODA chair on September 1.

Also appearing before the London Assembly to answer questions on Olympics issues were ODA chief executive David Higgins, LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe and his chief executive Paul Deighton.

Manny Lewis and Mary Reilly, CEO and chair of the London Development Agency, were also present. The assembly is the watchdog body for the Mayor of London and investigates issues of concern for Londoners.

Six months into what is billed the “dig, demolish, design” phase, Armitt said the ODA had made a good start.

“We are not complacent,” he said. “There is a mountain to climb and no time to waste.”

In a plenary session lasting almost two hours, London Olympic officials were grilled on many aspects of Games preparations, including venues, sponsorship and legacy plans.

But it was the $18 billion budget, which has more than trebled since London won the Games in 2005, that assembly members returned to time and again. The ODA is allocated $10.6 billion for venues, infrastructure and regeneration. LOCOG is raising $4 billion from the private sector to stage the Games. Olympic leaders will haveanother session with the London Assembly atCity Hall next year. (LA)

Armitt confirmed that the 80,000-seat Olympic Stadium had been costed at $1 billion, saying the much-anticipated design due in the coming weeks was “imaginative and exciting” with a strong legacy plan.

With the Zaha Hadid-designed aquatic centre doubling in cost to $300 million, one assembly member insisted that “changing budgets are eroding public confidence” in the Games.

Asked if there would be any more shocks for Londoners on budget issues, Higgins reiterated previous assurances that the venues and infrastructure would be delivered on time and on budget.

Higgins said he expected that the $5.4 billion contingency fund built into the $18 billion budget to be partly used.

He said the differences in the costs of venue projects compared to those that appeared in London’s 2004 bid book was down to inflation rises and VAT, and the necessary design development of the facilities.

Higgins said all ODA projects were “extensively audited” and would leave a lasting legacy.

The London Assembly meeting is the second time this year that Olympic leaders have been questioned by the body’s 25 members.

Coe said the months since the last session in February had been a “busy, productive and exciting time” for the Olympic project.

He said the IOC’s summer endorsement of London’s preparations had been backed by the International Paralympic Committee in recent days following an IPC project review.

“We have continued to make outstanding progress in our commercial program,” Coe commented. “We are not going to build massive facilities and white elephants that will be left as a long-term cost for London,” said ODA chief executive David Higgins. (Getty Images)

Deighton gave a report on the fundraising project to raise the $2 billion needed to stage the Games.

He said the focus before Beijing 2008 was to secure the majority of top-tier partners. London 2012 is well on the way to achieving its targets with Adidas, Lloyds TSB and EDF Energy already signed up.

Two new top-level sponsors are due to be confirmed before the end of the year, Deighton confirmed. Another two deals are expected before Games-time next year, he said.

“We are well ahead of schedule,” he told assembly members, revealing that LOCOG had exceeded its $80 million threshold for each top-tier sponsor. London 2012 recently confirmed its Adidas deal was worth $200 million; the total raised so far is about $460 million.

Asked if the cost of the London Olympics opening ceremony would top the expensive curtain-raiser planned for Beijing, Deighton said “we will bring out what London has to offer rather than simply trying to outspend them”.

Meanwhile, the LDA representatives at the plenary session said that a new legacy master planner would be appointed by the end of the year. The legacy vision will be published in spring 2009.

Olympic leaders will next update the London Assembly on Games preparations in the first quarter of 2008.