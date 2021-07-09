AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Olympic Council of Ireland Journeys North

(ATR) The Olympic Council of Ireland holds a first-ever meeting in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The OCI will meet in Derry, where plans are being made to become a training center for the 2012 Olympics.

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) The Olympic Council of Ireland holds a first-ever meeting in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The OCI will meet in Derry, where plans are being made to become a training center for the 2012 Olympics.

OCI President Patrick Hickey tells Around the Rings that increased sport contact between the UK and Ireland is one outgrowth of the historic power-sharing government inaugurated in Belfast earlier this month.

The OCI governs Olympic sport throughout the divided island. Athletes in Northern Ireland can choose to join the British squad, but Hickey says most stick with the Irish team. He says 20 to 25 percent of the Irish team usually includes athletes from Northern Ireland.

Patrick Hickey is president of the OCI and the European Olympic Committees. (ATR)The OCI executive board is meeting in Derry at the invitation of Mayor Helen Quigley. She and the city council are trying to attract elite athletes to plan sport training centers in Derry in the prelude to the 2012 Games. A positive review from the OCI would be a boost to plans.

“Raising our profile with OCI and discussing our investment plans for sport is essential to realize our ambition to meet the needs of elite sportsmen and women as well as promoting state of the art facilities for young people to participate in sport,” says Quigley. Derry city council envisions a major expansion of St. Columb’s Park Leisure Center. (Derry CC)

Hickey also sits on the Irish Government’s Working Group on the London 2012 Games, a body tasked with attracting Games delegations and visitors to the island.

At the center of the Derry City Council vision is an upgrade for the leisure center in St. Columb’s Park to include centers of excellence in judo, fencing and boxing along with world-class facilities in other sports that would attract athletes from both Ireland and the UK.

“The potential of developing collaborative facilities and services of a cross border nature is also being explored to maximize the strategic position of the North West region as a training and preparation area for London 2012,” reads the Council’s report on the St. Columb’s Park regeneration project.

ATR

