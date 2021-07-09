Olympic Cabinet Moves Bashed By Opposition in U.K.

Tessa Jowell, Olympics Minister in the new leadership lineup for Prime Minister Gordon Brown.(ATR) The Conservative Party accused Britain's new prime minister Gordon Brown of "downgrading" the 2012 Olympics project following a Cabinet reshuffle, while government officials says the Olympics will have stronger representation.

In his first 24 hours in office, Brown appointed James Purnell as state secretary for the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, replacing Tessa Jowell, who takes on the full-time post of Olympics Minister.

But Hugo Swire, Purnell's opposite number for the Conservatives, says splitting government responsibility for London 2012 has left management of the project "confused and uncertain".

"Considering Gordon Brown has been planning this Cabinet for years, such a vitally important issue appears to have been bungled," said Swire.

"Following on from Mr Brown's mismanagement of the Olympics budget, this restructuring shows similar incompetence."

London 2012 organizers declined to comment on the changes in the new administration, although they will be pleased that the government's $18 billion budget was finalized in March and not after Brown came to power.

Following the reshuffle, Jowell will be based within the Cabinet Office about 200 meters from the DCMS, combining her existing Olympics remit with responsibility for London and the South East.

However, there is no move for the Government's Olympic Executive - the civil servants overseeing the government's Olympic preparations stay at DCMS.

A DCMS spokesman told Around the Rings that aside from Jowell's relocation to a new office, the government's Olympic preparations were unaffected.

"The work continues as before," he said. "The new arrangements ensure continuity and stability. The difference is she will have a greater ability to work across government departments, co-ordinating what they do on the 2012 Olympics."

Reporting directly to Gordon Brown, Jowell will continue to co-chair the Olympic Board and retain responsibilities for cost controls on London 2012, along with regeneration and legacy.

The Conservatives also raised concerns about how the Olympics would be represented at the Cabinet table. Jowell no longer has voting rights at Cabinet meetings, yet the Olympic Executive will not be answerable to Culture Secretary Purnell.

His role on the 2012 Olympics project is limited to aspects including sports participation and legacy as well as realizing the tourism benefits for the UK.

"No-one knows who is responsible for elite athletes, how the Olympics Minister will be questioned in Parliament, or what the other lines of accountability to Parliament will be," Swire said.

The DCMS spokesman said the Olympics "will continue to have a strong voice at the cabinet table, with Tessa Jowell attending Hugo Swire, Conservative Party shadow minister on the Olympics. meetings and she will report direct to the prime minister - a clear indication of the importance that the government attaches to the whole project.

"For the first time the Olympics will have a dedicated minister committed to delivering the best Games ever and maximimizing the benefits for the whole UK," a DCMS statement said.

The new Olympics Minister post created for Jowell is seen as a step in the right direction by some who believe the government lost its focus in the furor over the escalating budget. The $18 billion budget has more than trebled since London won the race for the games in Singapore two years ago.

It was Jowell who approached Brown months before he succeeded Tony Blair to lobby for more ministerial time to be devoted to the 2012 Olympics.

She is said to have proved her credentials for her new role under Tony Blair's administration. Jowell is credited with playing a leading role in London's successful bid and steering the project through the storm over the budget.

Controversy over the reshuffle comes as London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe and his chief executive Paul Deighton prepare to fly out to Guatemala for the IOC Session.

They will update IOC members on preparations for the Games in two scheduled sessions next week.

Their appearance before IOC members follows an IOC Co-ordination Commission visit earlier this month, which culminated in chairman Denis Oswald heaping praise on London's preparations thus far.