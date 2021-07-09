AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
New PM May Wield Change for Olympics in New Cabinet

(ATR) London Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell could be replaced by one of the rising stars of the Labour Party under sweeping Cabinet changes expected in Gordon Brown's new government.

Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Gordon Brown has yet to announce how he would manage the London Olympics as prime minister. (ATR)

Brown is a virtual certainty to succeed prime minister Tony Blair, who yesterday announced his June 27 departure date and officially endorsed the Chancellor as his successor.

With Brown keen to stamp his authority on the 2012 Olympics project, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport is not expected to survive his reshuffle in early July.

Despite playing a leading role in London 2012's winning bid, Jowell was heavily criticized for her handling of the 2012 Olympic infrastructure and regeneration budget, currently standing at $18 billion.

Brown yesterday launched his Labour leadership campaign, saying "my task is to show I have the new ideas, the vision and the experience to earn the trust of the British people".

Under this vision, close Brown ally Ed Balls and rising Labour star James Purnell are tipped to figure in the government's management of the 2012 Olympics brief over at least the next two years before a General Election takes place.

Balls was an economic adviser to Brown and chief economic adviser to the Treasury. Regarded as the unofficial deputy Chancellor in Whitehall, Balls is tipped for a key role at the Treasury or Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

Purnell played a key role at the DCMS over the Tessa Jowell waits for word on her role in the expected Cabinet reshuffle . (ATR)past two years where he was tourism and creative industries minister before becoming minister of state for pensions reform.

A DCMS spokesman declined to comment on speculation linking Balls or Purnell with Olympic roles under a Brown premiership.

"The machinery of government is a matter for the new prime minister," he told Around the Rings. "What may or may not happen is up to him."

There is also speculation that the DCMS may lose the Olympics brief to another Whitehall department under a restructuring of departments, although this might be a step too far.

More likely is that Brown will appoint an Olympics minister to steady the Olympics project at the DCMS, signaling his government's commitment to making the Games a success.

Reported from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

