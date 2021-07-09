New London Logo Comes in Four Colors

The pink version of the London 2012 logo.

(ATR) A jagged-shaped “2012” is now the new look of the London Olympics, the new logo introduced in a ceremony Monday that also marks the launch of a new branding campaign targeting youth.

The logo marks a departure from ones designed for recent Games in that does not contain symbols or imagery reflecting the host city or country. The word “London” is the only direct indicator of the location of the Games.

“The powerful, modern emblem symbolises the dynamic Olympic spirit and its inspirational ability to reach out to people all over the world,” says a press release from London 2012.

The logo, designed by international branding firm Wolff Ollins, will be available in four colors: pink, blue, green and orange. It replaces the logo which has been used since the candidate city days four years ago. The same logo will be used for the Paralympic Games, as well.

Speaking at a ceremony unveiling the logo and branding, London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe said: “London 2012 will be Everyone’s Games, everyone’s 2012.”

“This is the vision at the very heart of our brand. It will define the venues we build and the Games we hold and act as a reminder of our promise to use the Olympic spirit to inspire everyone and reach out to young people around the world. It is an invitation to take part and be involved,” he said.

The launch took place at The Roundhouse in Camden and included the debut of a new film, ‘Everyone’s 2012’.

In his comments, IOC President Jacque Rogge called the new logo “truly innovative”, one “that graphically captures the essence of the London 2012 Olympic Games - namely to inspire young people around the world through sport and the Olympic values.”

International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven said the logo “is youthful and exciting”.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com.