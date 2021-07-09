London's First Sponsor Among Few to Cheer New Logo

(ATR) Despite howls of protest over the new 2012 logo, London's first sponsor has put it to work with full-page ads in most British papers.

More than 17,000 people have signed an online petition calling on London 2012 to drop its new $800,000 logo, but the Lloyds TSB has already put it to use and London stands firmly behind its design.

Evidence of the potential power of the brand surfaced today when Lloyds, the first official London 2012 sponsorship partner, took out full-page advertisements in most English national newspapers featuring the new logo in the bank's blue and green colors.

London 2012 organizers have defended the new logo and brand following criticism that it is "embarrassing" and "dated", insisting it will still be relevant in five years time.

"I think we made a strong statement and when you do that you expect a strong reaction," a LOCOG spokesman told ATR.

"The brand is about how young people can participate and be inspired, so the emblem reflects that - it's modern, it's bold and will be a very flexible logo.

"We're confident it's going to be relevant in five years time because it will evolve. It won't remain a static logo but will be made to work across a lot of new media platforms," he said, referring to the way the image can be manipulated to appeal to the Google generation.

The jigsaw, graffiti-style emblem launched yesterday at a star-studded ceremony in London and within hours had attracted a mixed response from the creative design community and British public.

More than 17,000 people signed an online petition calling for the $800,000 logo to be ditched, while thousands of UK citizens were quick to post their comments - many negative - on websites and blogs.

Contemporary designers variously described the logo as "confusing" and "a puerile mess", while some members of the public condemned it as "mind-numbingly disappointing" and a "complete and utter disaster".

The logo was said by one to resemble a "toileting monkey", while another blogger said it was like something from an 80s kids' TV show. One blogger even said the jagged symbol looked like a "broken swastika".

Patrick Burgoyne, editor of Creative Review, told Reuters that the logo was not likely to stand the test of time like the emblems for past Games, such as Munich 1972.

On a positive note, he said the logo was ideal for multi-media platforms, lending itself to animation and online display.

London 2012 officials insist the emblem designed by the Wolff Olins agency conveys the right message and will extend the appeal of the Olympics to the younger generation - a key objective of the IOC, who recently unveiled plans for the first World Youth Olympics in 2010.

LOCOG executives say the logo and brand will boost marketing efforts to raise the $3.8bn needed to stage the Games.

"This is a small snapshot of how the logo and brand will be used and can evolve over the next five years," said the London 2012 spokesman. "What people saw yesterday with the pink, blue, green and orange versions is just the start."

Another commercial version of the logo may be months off. The London Olympic source refused to comment on rumors that EDF Energy would be named as the next sponsor, or whether 2012 officials were close to inking a deal with Budweiser. However, an announcement on the second big-name sponsor for 2012 is expected in July.

A non-commercial version of the logo is also due to be unveiled next month. Retaining the core outline of the new logo, it will be made available to sporting and cultural projects not directly involved in the Olympics.

"We have always said this is everyone's 2012. The non-commercial logo is about giving people access to participate," he added.

