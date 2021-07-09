AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Articles

London Update: What the Newspapers Say

Ban for drug cheats...Athletes under fire...all this and more inside the London Update, for subscribers only.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

London 2012 ban for Beijing drug cheats

The Daily Telegraph reports on IOC president Jacques Rogge’s announcement that any competitor at the Beijing Olympics banned for a doping offence carrying a suspension of six months or more faces being banned from London 2012. “It is understood Rogge proposed the new penalty at a meeting of the IOC’s executive board in an effort to turn up the pressure on cheats after this summer’s scandals in cycling’s Tour de France,” the newspaper says.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/sport/main.jhtml?xml=/sport/2007/08/25/sobond125.xml

IAAF and British athletes come under fire

The Guardian reports on the determination of UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner to change the public’s perception of athletics and his criticism of the IAAF. He is quoted as saying: “I have just spent two of the most difficult days of my working life trying to stay awake at the IAAF congress and the overriding impression I had was that there was a degree of complacency and a lack of answers about how we capture the attention of the public.” The paper also carries the comments of British sprinter John Regis attacking the current crop of British athletes, who he likens to “monkeys running around” after money. Regis believes funding from the national lottery is “taking away the appetite to succeed” and called for a win-bonus system.

http://sport.guardian.co.uk/athletics/story/0,,2156109,00.html

Bright future for UK heptathlete

The Times runs a fascinating profile of 21-year-old heptathlete Jessica Ennis, one of Britain’s biggest medal prospects for Beijing 2008 and the London Olympics. “Ennis is clearly very good, achieving a Commonwealth Games bronze medal last year, and she has time to get much, much better,” the paper says.

http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/sport/article2299662.ece

Britain seeks foreign talent to improve 2012 medal haul

The Sunday Times says Britain’s sports coaches are looking to sign up foreign athletes who may also be eligible for British citizenship in a bid to boost the UK’s medal chances at London 2012. “The Home Office is already being lobbied by the sporting bodies to approve passports for 2012 podium prospects and Lord Coe, chairman of the organising committee, has intervened in one case,” the paper reports.

http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/uk/article2327843.ece

Japanese trains for 2012

The Sunday Times also reports on the delivery of the first Class 395 trains to the UK, the type that will provide a shuttle service between London St Pancras and Stratford International during the 2012 Olympics. Designed and manufactured by Hitachi in Japan, the trains have a top speed of 140mph - about 40mph faster than the Eurostar. “For years we’ve looked on enviously as France and Germany developed high-speed intercity train networks while our rail infrastructure crumbled… so the 395 is a welcome arrival,” the paper says.

http://driving.timesonline.co.uk/tol/life_and_style/driving/article2320752.ece

