London Update: What the Newspapers Say

No Beijing Protests for UK Athletes

Team UK athletes will be required to sign a 32-page contract with the British Olympic Association acknowledging that they are allowed no public protests in Beijing. The CEO of the BOA says that any team UK member who breaks the rule risks being kicked off the squad.Simon Cleggalsoreminds the Telegraph that the British government has no power to make the Association boycott the Games.

Olympic Timeline for Heathrow Improvements

The company that operates Heathrowairport is considering raisingdeparture feesto finance terminal renovation. BAA maydoublethe charges levied on airlines for each departing passenger to $40. The extra money would pay for demolition and rebuilding.“We want 75% of all Heathrow passengers to be using brand new terminal facilities by 2012 – in time for the Olympics,” says BAA chief executive Stephen Nelson in the Times of London.

UK Youth: Try Athletics

The Times of London reports that young athletes still have plenty of time to try out for the 2012 UK track and field team.Athletes that are not quite professional level in rugby or soccer might be greatat hammer or sprint says a UKAthleticsexecutive.

